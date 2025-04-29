HURIWA urges thorough investigation into alleged arms smuggling in Delta State

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has called for a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the alleged involvement of a foreign national in an arms trafficking operation recently uncovered by the Department of State Services (DSS) in Delta State.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, National Coordinator, HURIWA expressed concern over the potential security implications of the reported seizure of firearms and ammunition near Asaba. According to the group, the DSS allegedly recovered 50 AK-47 rifles, six pump-action shotguns, and over 3,000 rounds of ammunition during a covert operation on April 25.

While calling for cooperation between Nigerian and United Kingdom authorities, HURIWA urged that all individuals linked to the incident—regardless of nationality—be subjected to due legal processes. The association noted that a suspect was reportedly arrested in Lagos while attempting to travel to the UK, and several associates were apprehended in Delta State.

HURIWA emphasized that the confirmed presence of such a large weapons cache would pose a serious threat to national and regional stability. The group further warned against any attempts to exploit political tensions in the Warri Federal Constituency, where disputes over ward delineation have recently stirred unrest.

The association has petitioned the British High Commission, urging full collaboration with Nigerian authorities to identify the source and intended destination of the arms. It stressed the need for international cooperation to dismantle any transnational arms trafficking networks and prevent future threats.

HURIWA also called on the DSS to conduct its investigation professionally and transparently, with a commitment to public accountability. The group stated that swift, lawful action would reinforce public trust and demonstrate that Nigeria remains resolute in the face of destabilization attempts.

Additionally, the organization urged the Nigerian government to intensify efforts in intelligence gathering, border control, and diplomatic coordination, stressing that peace and democracy must be defended against both internal and external threats.

As part of its ongoing advocacy, HURIWA encouraged citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, affirming its commitment to ensuring justice and national stability through active engagement with stakeholders at all levels.