HURIWA slams Abure’s continued stay as Labour Party chair, urges Police, INEC to enforce Supreme Court ruling

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has strongly condemned the continued occupation of the Labour Party national chairmanship by Julius Abure, despite a clear Supreme Court ruling dismissing his claims to the position. The group described Abure’s actions as a flagrant defiance of judicial authority and a direct threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

In a statement issued on Friday, HURIWA expressed concern over what it termed Abure’s “brazen disregard” for the Supreme Court’s judgment and accused him of attempting to destabilize one of Nigeria’s few credible opposition parties. The group stressed that democracy cannot thrive under a one-party dominance and emphasized the need to protect constructive opposition.

According to HURIWA, the apex court’s ruling explicitly dismissed Abure’s cross-appeal seeking judicial endorsement of his leadership claim. Rather than stepping down, Abure has allegedly continued to operate as chairman, deepening divisions and confusion within the party.

“This reckless defiance of the Supreme Court undermines the rule of law and the separation of powers which are the bedrock of any constitutional democracy,” HURIWA stated.

The group cited the views of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr. Monday Onyekachi Ubani, who recently decried the tendency of political parties to deliberately misinterpret Supreme Court judgments for selfish ends. Ubani called it a dangerous trend that weakens the judiciary’s authority.

“Even when court orders are unambiguous, parties distort them instead of submitting to their authority,” Ubani noted, adding that courts must act against those who misrepresent or disobey rulings.

Echoing this sentiment, HURIWA called on the Nigeria Police Force to enforce the Supreme Court’s decision by removing Abure from the Labour Party national secretariat and restoring control to the lawfully recognized Interim National Committee, led by former Minister of Finance, Senator Nenadi Usman.

“If the Nigeria Police truly operates under the law and the Constitution, then enforcing the Supreme Court judgment should not be negotiable,” HURIWA asserted, warning the police not to act like “a boys’ brigade of the ruling APC.”

The group also criticized the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for failing to assert its supervisory role over political parties as mandated by the Electoral Act. It called on INEC to intervene decisively to restore order within the Labour Party and uphold democratic integrity.

HURIWA further urged the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), which co-founded the Labour Party and retains significant stake in its affairs, to reclaim its leadership role. “The NLC cannot remain silent while the rule of law is being trampled. If it chooses to act to recover the party, HURIWA will fully support it,” the statement added.

The association described Abure’s continued stay in office as a symptom of a broader national problem, where individuals flout Supreme Court orders without consequence. It warned that such disregard for judicial authority could plunge Nigeria into a state of lawlessness.

“The Supreme Court has spoken. Its judgment must be obeyed,” HURIWA declared. “Enough is enough. Nigeria must respect the rule of law and safeguard constitutional democracy.”