How we’re leading charge in affordable, tech-driven security across Nigeria – Adedoyin Idris-Shonuga, Majinfotek CEO

As security challenges continue to affect homes and businesses across Nigeria, one company is stepping forward with a bold vision.

Majinfotek, a tech-driven security provider, is leading the movement toward affordable, real-time protection for everyone.Their goal is to make advanced surveillance and alarm systems accessible, even for small businesses and homeowners who typically face pricing and complexity barriers.“

Security should not be a luxury, it should be a standard,” states Adedoyin Idris-Shonuga, CEO of Majinfotek. “We provide solutions that allow individuals and businesses to safeguard their properties without breaking the bank.”

In Nigeria, the cost of modern security systems often forces many families and entrepreneurs to forgo essential protection.With crime rates rising and threats becoming more sophisticated, the need for reliable security solutions has never been greater.

Majinfotek steps in to address this problem with affordable, user-friendly technologies designed for continuous monitoring.

“Our products offer real-time surveillance and immediate alerts, so users can respond before threats escalate,” Idris-Shonuga explains.

These include remote-controlled cameras, motion-sensitive alarms, and integrated mobile access, empowering clients to manage their security from their smartphones.

For Mrs. Chinyere Obi, a homeowner in Abuja, Majinfotek’s solutions were life-changing. “I always worried about my home’s security when I was away, especially at night. Majinfotek’s system lets me check in anytime, anywhere, and alerts me instantly if there’s any unusual activity. It gives me peace of mind I never had before,” she shares.

But Majinfotek’s mission goes beyond selling products—it’s about building a safer Nigeria.The company envisions communities where affordable, effective security systems are commonplace, helping to deter crimes before they happen.

“We want to create a future where everyone, regardless of income level, can secure their homes and businesses,” Adedoyin emphasizes. To achieve this, Majinfotek offers not only cost-effective packages but also flexible solutions tailored to individual needs.Their services range from basic surveillance kits to fully integrated alarm systems, all designed to be easy to install and manage.

For business owners like Mr. Samuel Okonkwo, who runs a small warehouse in Lagos, Majinfotek has been a game-changer.“Since installing their system, I’ve been able to monitor my property remotely and receive alerts immediately. It has saved me from potential losses more than once,” he says.

As Nigeria faces evolving security threats, Majinfotek continues to lead the charge in making advanced protection affordable.

The company’s blend of technology, affordability, and commitment to community safety ensures that every Nigerian has the power to take control of their security.