How thugs disrupted thanksgiving service for 51 repentant warlords in Ebonyi

By Jeff Agbodo

Abakaliki — Suspected thugs attempted to disrupt the thanksgiving service held for 51 members of Ekoli Edda community in Edda Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, who were recently granted amnesty by Governor Francis Nwifuru following a crisis between their community and neighboring Cross River State.

The incident occurred at the Egbebu Central School playground, the venue for the event, where the suspected thugs dismantled canopies, scattered chairs, and destroyed decorations prepared for the service.

Despite the disruption, the thanksgiving ceremony continued peacefully. Former Chairman of Edda Local Government Area, Dr. Eni Uduma Chima, confirmed the incident and expressed gratitude that the program was successfully concluded.

Chima alleged that the disruption was carried out by supporters of political rivals within the community. He stated that he remains committed to his political aspirations, including contesting for the House of Representatives seat in the 2027 general elections.

Dr. Chima, a former member of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, previously contested for the House of Representatives in 2015 under the Labour Party and in 2023 under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He described ongoing political rivalry in the community as a result of his popularity and assured his supporters that he would continue his political activities peacefully and lawfully.

Commending Governor Nwifuru, Chima praised the administration’s decision to grant amnesty to the 51 vigilante members, noting their role in protecting the community during past conflicts.

He said: “Those who attempted to disrupt the thanksgiving service are few in number. We resolved the situation peacefully and have forgiven them. Our focus remains on supporting the governor and promoting peace and development in Edda.”

A member of the community’s traditional council, Etta Egor, also addressed the gathering, warning against further disruptions and urging all community members to embrace peace.

Earlier at the Church Thanksgiving service held at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Ekoli-Edda, the presiding priest, Reverend A. N. Ukaoma, urged the beneficiaries to embrace forgiveness and to live peacefully, following the example of God’s mercy.

The thanksgiving service was organized as part of efforts to reintegrate the repentant members and foster unity within the community.