How suspected herdsmen killed 13, burnt 50 houses in Benue community

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Suspected herdsmen on Tuesday evening descended heavily on Otobi Akpa community in Benue State, leaving 13 persons dead, scores missing and over 50 houses razed down.

The attack started at about 6:00 pm from the popular Otobi junction when over 20 armed persons believed to be Fulani herdsmen shot sporadically at anybody they sighted.

Unfortunately, most of the youths’ vigilante, who would have challenged their entry into the main town to perpetrate their mission, had moved to Adim village of Akpa to attend a burial.

The terrifying sounds of gunshots created fear as many took to their heels. In contrast, others curious to know what was happening ran into the bloodthirsty killers and were gruesomely hacked to death while many escaped with severe wounds and later died in the hospital.

Lunatics were not spared from the dastardly attack.

Available reports indicate that 14 bodies have been recovered and deposited at the morgue, as more searches are being conducted.

Investigation reveals that suspected killer herdsmen carried out the act against Otobi Akpa and other Akpa communities because they refused open grazing.

One of the elder statesmen, Adikwu Ogbe, who lamented the recent attack, recalled that Otobi Akpa community is one of the most peaceful communities in Idoma land. He noted that in the past, the community lived cordially with Fulani herders until recently.

About three weeks ago, a security guard at Otukpo dam was shot and dismembered by Fulani herdsmen who entered Otobi village and shot sporadically at night.

At the time of filing this report, no security operative was seen anywhere in Otobi. Many residents are moving out of the community while searching for persons whose whereabouts were unknown.

Benue Deputy Governor Samuel Ode earlier visited to sympathise with residents who are taking refuge at the Federal Government College, Otobi.

Mr Ode appealed to the people to remain calm as all measures are being put in place to end further attacks.