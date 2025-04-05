How security operatives dislodge gunmen from Anambra bush after 6 hrs battle

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra Joint Security operatives, comprising the Police, the Army from the 302 Artillery Regiment, Onitsha, the Navy from the Naval Command, Ogbaru, Department of State Service, DSS, and the Anambra State Vigilante, have dislodged one of the notorious gunmen camps in the state located at Ogbunka in Orumba South local government area, after six hours of gun battle.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga said the team acted on information received over time, stressing that the team will continue to make Anambra State unhabitable for criminals.

“The joint security team, in a six hours gun battle with the armed criminals, diffused some explosives used as shields on the camp by the hoodlums due to its superior fire power.

“Security operatives will never give a space to the unrepentant criminals to operate. The joint team has taken over the entire area to sustain its dominance”, he said.

According to Ikenga, the team recovered a lot of materials like pots, foodstuffs and parts of dismembered suspected stolen vehicles, adding that some of the criminals escaped with various degrees of bullet injuries inflicted on them.

On behalf of the security agencies, Ikenga assured that the confidence reposed on them by the people and residents of Anambra State for the protection of lives and property will not be taken for granted.