How Saheed Osupa stopped Portable’s rearrest in Ilorin over alleged N6.3m fraud

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Unknown to the controversial musician Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, plans had been hatched to rearrest him immediately he was released from the correctional facility at Okekura on Tuesday, this time over his failure to perform at the Kwara Tampan Fiesta at Starwood Hotel, Gaa Akanbi junction in Ilorin on September 29, 2024, after he was allegedly paid N6.3 million.

Vanguard reliably gathered that his eventual remand at the correctional centre on Monday was perfectly knitted by sympathisers of Fuji musician Saheed Osupa as everyone his contacts connected to perfect his bail backed out.

“Everyone contacted to perfect his bail conditions was not allowed to show up, as King Saheed Osupa sympathisers directed them to go back in order to humble Portable for overstepping his boundaries by lashing out at their music Idol,” a member of TAMPAN who craved anonymity told Vanguard.

Portable was to be kept at the correctional centre on another allegation of fraud when he personally called Saheed Osupa to apologise followed by torrents of calls which eventually forced the Fuji singer to intervene.

Confirming the development to journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday, Yemi George, Managing Director of Starwood Hotels, said Saheed Osupa prevailed on him not to re-arrest Portable.

“I have obtained every necessary document to re-arrest him today in order to refund my money but out of respect for the legendary Fuji musician (Osupa) he prevailed on me not to,” Mr George said.

He continued, “My company, Starwood Hotels O2 Arena in collaboration with the leadership of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) put an event together for Portable to perform but he never did.”

According to a document obtained by Vanguard titled,” Petition for fraudulent and obtaining by false pretense the sum of N6.3m,” the petitioners said they entered agreement with Portable on July 22, 2024, which he never respected.

According to the petition, Portable was paid N6.3m to perform at the ‘Kwara Tampan Fiesta’ on September 29, 2024, but he failed to appear on stage at the agreed time.

Despite arriving over 16 hours late, he allegedly sneaked out of the hotel without fulfilling his promise to perform.

The petitioners claim that Portable’s actions caused significant financial loss and distress, and they are seeking a thorough investigation, prosecution and restitution of the N6,300,000 allegedly obtained through fraudulent means.

The petition was signed by Chief Olu Amusan, Governor, TAMPAN and Ayodele Demokun on behalf of Starwood Hotels 02 Arena.

In a statement on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Kwara command, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed Portable’s arrest following a petition received from Saheed Osupa.

The petition borders on criminal defamation, threat to life, incitement, character assassination, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and the use of abusive and insulting words.