How Oborevwori got Vanguard Award for Good Governance

By Henry Ikenna

When Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State emerged winner of the 2023 governorship election, there were not many who doubted his capacity to succeed Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

For the handful who did, they eventually became admirers and, afterwards, friends. Thanks to the governor’s outpour of impressive policies, which are rooted in his MORE Agenda.

Like the star that guided the three wise men to the newborn King of the Jews, Jesus Christ, Oborevwori has religiously committed to this agenda that is providing direction, hope and visible progress for the people of Delta State.

What is the MORE Agenda?

It is a policy framework for advancing Delta through four key pillars, including Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms and Enhanced Peace and Security.

And within 23 months, Oborevwori, through one of these pillars, has turned the oil-rich state into a construction site with numerous projects said to be worth around N78bn. These projects include the construction of three flyovers at the popular DSC roundabout, Petroleum Training Institute, PTI, Junction and Enerhen in Warri and Effurun by Julius Berger.

Besides, the popular Bowen and Benin roads in Sapele have been transformed. The same can be said of Ughelli North, Kwale-Beneku bridge linking Ndokwa West, Ndokwa East local government areas, which are nearing completion.

Likewise, people who engage in start-ups received the government’s attention, with the intervention of N500 million to 5,000 small business operators.

Oborevwori increased the number of beneficiaries of the state COVID-19 through the Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus, D-CARES, to 110,841 from 36,353.

In January, the governor approved payment of the 2023/2024 Bursary award to over 32,000 students of the state in higher institutions across the country.

Last year, he also approved N3 billion for the rehabilitation of 150 primary healthcare centres. This is in addition to free maternal care for pregnant women and kids up to five years old.

Award

These and many others made him the natural choice of the editorial board of Vanguard Newspapers, who recognised him as its Governor of the Year for Good Governance in 2024.

The award, presented at the 13th Annual Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards ceremony in Eko Hotels and Suites Lagos, celebrates public officials who have demonstrated excellence in public service, infrastructural development, economic transformation, and people-centered leadership. Receiving the award, Oborevwori expressed gratitude to the people of Delta State for their continued support and reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to delivering more dividends of democracy.

He said the recognition was not just about him, but about the resilient and hardworking people of Delta State, adding that it was a call to do more, serve better, and continue building a state Deltans can all be proud of.

Stakeholders hail Oborevwori on award

Meanwhile, the leadership and members of the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council congratulated Oborevwori on his conferment with the Vanguard Newspapers Governor of the Year 2024 Award.

In a three-point communiqué presented by the Chairman of the Council and Orodje of Okpe, Major General Felix Mujakperuo (retd), Orhue I, at the end of the Council’s monthly meeting held in Asaba.

They said the award was well-deserved, citing the governor’s dedication to transparency, inclusive governance and the rapid socio-economic development of the state.

In a similar development, a former Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, also expressed elation by the achievements of the governor with the conferment of the governor of the year in good governance.

Elumelu described him as a great achiever who has demonstrated good governance since taking office less than two years ago. He emphasised that the award coming weeks after a similar one from THISDAY Newspapers and Arise Television in January, attested to the governor’s genuine efforts in bringing about positive change to Delta State. Elumelu explained that the Oborevwori administration has continued to be recognised for its efforts in driving growth and development in Delta, stressing that his commitment to good governance and leadership has earned him numerous awards and accolades. The former House Minority Leader highlighted the governor’s efforts in building enduring infrastructure across the state, implementation of life-impacting empowerment programs for Deltans and demonstrating exceptional leadership and vision for the state’s development.“Your Excellency, this award as Governor of the Year, coming from a reputable organization, Vanguard Newspapers, is a testament to your giant strides in less than two years in office. On this auspicious occasion, I join millions of Deltans to celebrate and congratulate you on this well-deserved honor,” Elumelu said.

Similarly, Director General of Delta State Orientation and Communications Bureau, Dr Fred Oghenesivbe, is enthused by the latest recognition of the great strides being achieved by the governor in the state.

He said the Governor of the Year in Good Governance Award bestowed on Oborevwori was a clear testament to the rapid socio-economic and infrastructure development in all sectors of the state economy in less than two years in office.