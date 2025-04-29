How Nigeria loses 28% of generated electricity – Adoghe, CU don

By Adesina Wahab

Due to factors such as the lengthy distribution lines, inadequate conductors, installation of distribution transformers away from load centres among others, Nigeria loses about 28.1 per cent of the electricity it generates.

Other factors accounting for the collosal loss are: unequal load distribution among the phases, overloading of lines, abnormal operating conditions among others.

This was disclosed by Prof. Anthony Adoghe, while delivering the 33th inaugural lecture of Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State.

The lecture was themed “Energy poverty in the midst of abundant natural resources: The agonizing power supply.”

“It is therefore obvious that generating adequate electrical power and having sufficient infrastructure to transport and regulate it, while minimizing energy losses are significant requirements for efficient energy availability to consumer. In Nigeria’s power sector, despite the very poor generation, both technical and non-technical power losses in the transmission and distribution lines are very high losses amounting to 28% of the sent-out generation,” he said.

Adoghe, who reeled out data from across the globe, said Nigeria’s energy loss was the third highest in Africa after Cameroun 34.2% and Togo 45.1%.

The country with the maximal use of generated energy in the world is Germany which loses just 4.3% of its generated power.

He opined that the challenge of incessant power outages in the country could be minimized if there is a huge reduction in the quantity of power being lost.

He listed steps to take for a secure and reliable energy future for Nigeria to include: upgrading power infrastructure, the unbundling of the current distribution sub-sector, commercial alignment, the embrace of solar energy among others.

In his message to the occasion, the Chairman, Board of Regents, Covenant University, Dr David Oyedepo, said it was unfortunate that despite the abundance of various means through which power can be generated in the country, the citizens still wallow in darkness.

He also decried the fact the a large chunk of the power generated is still being lost and not getting to the consumers.

In his speech, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Timothy Anake, described inaugural lectures as celebrations of intellectual excellence.

He noted that the topic could not have been more timely given the complex challenges facing the country.

He added that raising a new generation of leaders is a divine mandate for CU and its mission goes beyond knowledge delivery, but to inculcate integrity, hard work etc in the students.