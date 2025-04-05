How Nigeria can still qualify for 2026 World Cup – Chelle

Super Eagles

Super Eagles head coach Eric Sekhou Chelle is optimistic that his team still have a chance in their bid for a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Chelle appears to have moved on from the disappointment of the draw against Zimbabwe and has set his sights on the next games and how they would impact the chances of qualification.

The coach has outlined how Nigeria can still qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite their slow start in the qualifiers.

Before Chelle’s appointment, Nigeria had failed to win any of their first four qualifying matches. However, the Malian coach boosted hopes by guiding the team to a 2-0 victory over Rwanda.

But a draw against Zimbabwe has made their task more difficult, as Nigeria now trails group leaders South Africa by six points. Bafana Bafana are in pole position to qualify for their first World Cup since 2010.

Chelle: We Must Win in South Africa

With four matches left, the Super Eagles must win all their remaining games and hope their rivals drop points. Chelle has identified the clash against South Africa as a crucial moment in their campaign.

“It’s an obligation to win in South Africa, but the most important match for us right now is Rwanda in Uyo,” Chelle told Brila FM.

“South Africa are a good side, but for that game, we cannot afford to let them play. First, we have to beat Rwanda at home, then we will focus on South Africa.”

Key Fixtures for Nigeria

Nigeria will host Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on 3rd September, before travelling to face South Africa three days later.

The Super Eagles will need to be at their best to keep their World Cup dream alive.

A host of preparation games have been lined up before September, with a friendly match against FIFA-banned Russia expected to be played in June. According to reports, Nigeria will participate in a four-nation tournament, the Unity Cup in June, with Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica also involved. However, the NFF have yet to confirm any of these games but are expected to announce the games for the June international break soon.