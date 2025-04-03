How louder youth voices can end bad policies — Ati-John, YLF chair

A file image from the 2020 #EndSARS protest.

By Henry Ojelu

As a young lawyer in Nigeria, what do you think are the biggest legal challenges facing the country today?

There are quite a few, but I’d say the biggest challenges revolve around delays in the judicial system, access to justice, and weak enforcement of laws. Court cases in Nigeria take too long. A simple dispute can drag on for years, sometimes decades. This frustrates both individuals and businesses that need timely resolutions. The system is overloaded, judges are handling too many cases, and sometimes unnecessary bureaucracy makes things worse. Access to justice is another major challenge, legal services can be expensive, and many Nigerians cannot afford quality legal representation. Public legal aid services exist, but they are limited. There’s also a gap in public legal awareness, many people don’t even know their rights. Finally, the issue of law enforcement is a big one. We have good laws, but enforcing them is another story. Whether its contract enforcement, property rights or even basic human rights, people often struggle to get the protection the law is supposed to provide.

How would you assess the current state of the rule of law in Nigeria, especially regarding government accountability and citizens’ rights?

The rule of law in Nigeria is a work in progress. We have a solid legal framework, but in practice, there are still gaps in enforcement, consistency and accessibility. On the positive side, Nigerian courts continue to function and citizens can seek legal redress when their rights are violated. However, issues like delayed justice, selective enforcement, and weak implementation of court orders persist. Despite these challenges, progress is being made, especially with the digitization of court processes and legal awareness campaigns, spearheaded by the Nigerian Bar Association. Whether through continued reforms and better enforcement, Nigeria can strengthen its commitment to the rule of law.

Many Nigerians believe that justice is only for the rich. Do you think legal services are accessible and affordable in the country?

I can understand why people feel that legal services can be expensive, and many Nigerians struggle to afford them. Lawyers charge fees based on the complexity of the case, and litigation costs (like filing fees and court expenses) add to the burden. Public legal aid exists, but the system is overwhelmed. There aren’t enough lawyers working in legal aid, and funding is inadequate. Some lawyers and NGOs offer pro bono services, but it’s not enough to meet demand. One way to improve access to justice is through Alternative Dispute Resolution, ADR. Mediation and arbitration can be faster and cheaper than court cases. Technology can also help, there are legal tech startups trying to connect people with affordable legal services.

Cases of Police brutality, unlawful arrests and human rights violations persist in Nigeria. What role can young lawyers play in addressing these issues?

Young lawyers have been at the forefront of addressing these issues, particularly through pro bono legal representation, human rights advocacy and public education. Beyond the courtroom, young lawyers are active in legal awareness campaigns. Many people don’t know their rights, and that makes them more vulnerable to abuses. Educating the public on issues like police conduct, arrest procedures and fundamental rights, helps prevent violations. Change takes time but legal advocacy is one way to keep the pressure on.

With rising unemployment and economic hardship, how do you think the legal profession can contribute to creating a more business-friendly environment?

The legal profession plays a crucial role in helping businesses operate smoothly. The Lagos State Government has created a business- friendly environment, encouraging investment and ease of doing business; for example, the creation of Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos Free Zone, Dangote Industries Free Zone etc. Lawyers can help an already vibrant business ecosystem by providing a strong legal framework which will give businesses confidence that their investments and contracts are secure. For instance, many businesses in Nigeria struggle with regulations and bureaucratic bottlenecks. Lawyers can help by guiding businesses through regulatory compliance and ensuring contracts are well structured to prevent disputes. Also, the adoption of Alternative Dispute Resolution, ADR, can make the business environment more stable. Lengthy court cases discourage investment, but if businesses have access to faster, cost effective ways to resolve disputes, they can function more efficiently.

Nigeria’s political system is often criticized for inefficiency. What legal reforms do you think could improve governance?

Legal reforms should focus on transparency, efficiency and accountability. Some areas that need improvement include; judicial efficiency, court processes should be digitalized to reduce delays; simpler business laws, reducing unnecessary regulations will make it easier for entrepreneurs to thrive; clearer anti-corruption laws, stronger enforcement of financial regulations will help improve governance. If legal processes are simplified and accountability measures strengthened, governance will improve over time.

Nigerian youths are becoming more vocal about national issues, from ENDSARS to election transparency. What advice would you give to young people looking to engage with the legal and political system?

The first step is to know your rights. Many people want to engage but don’t know how the legal or political system works. A good understanding of the law helps you advocate more effectively. Next, get involved in discussions that matter. Attend public hearings, follow policy debates, and engage with lawmakers. The more young people participate, the harder it is for bad policies to go unchallenged. Also, use legal channels to push for change. Legal action is powerful. Public interest, litigation, petitions and advocacy can drive long-term reform. Finally, use social media wisely. It’s a great tool for raising awareness and holding your leaders accountable, but advocacy should be backed by thorough research and legal knowledge.

Many young lawyers struggle with unemployment or underemployment. What challenges do they face, and how can these be addressed?

Young lawyers face several challenges, low pay, limited job opportunities, lack of mentorship etc. One way to address these issues is for the Nigerian Bar Association and their branches to create more mentorship programs to help young lawyers navigate their careers. Young lawyers should also diversify their skills. Legal tech, compliance and arbitration are growing fields that offer alternative career paths.

Are you optimistic about Nigeria’s future? What legal and policy changes do you believe are necessary for the country to progress?

I’d say I am optimistic. Nigeria has potential, but progress depends on deliberate efforts to strengthen institutions and enforce existing laws. Some key changes that could drive progress include; judicial reforms, faster and more transparent court processes; business-friendly policies, simplified legal requirements for entrepreneurs; better public legal education, helping Nigerians understand their rights. While challenges remain, young professionals, lawyers included, have a role to play in shaping a better future. It won’t happen overnight, but consistent efforts will make a difference.