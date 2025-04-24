‘How long will this continue?’ – Fans urge surgery as Bellingham’s shoulder seen strapped

By Enitan Abdultawab

Fans on social media have called out on star Jude Bellingham to get a surgery done on his shoulder after footage caught him coming on with a wrapped shoulder.

The England international was caught on camera having a wrapper around his shoulder while he prepared to come on during Real Madrid’s last triumph away at Getafe.

Apparently, the former Borussia Dortmund man had been struggling with the problem since his stint at Germany. He had since taken to the shoulder wrapper since.

Last year, the 23-year-old missed some fixtures for Real Madrid when he dislocated his shoulder against Rayo Vallecano back then in 2023.

It was expected that Bellingham was going to get a surgery but it never happened. Now, fans believe that he should go under the knife sooner or later so it would not get worse.

One fan tweeted, ‘He needs to operate on that shoulder soon.’

Another added, ‘How long will this continue??? This club needs to tell him to get surgery.’

One asked, ‘Questions remain… Why didn’t the medical staff proceed with Bellingham’s surgery after Euro.’

It remains to be seen whether Jude Bellingham would get a surgery after this season as he still has very pivotal things to do for Real Madrid going forward into the season with a Copa Del Rey final and the rest of La Liga fixtures, both in contention with arch-rival Barcelona.

