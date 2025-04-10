How interior decoration sub-sector can contribute to GDP growth — Expert

By Tunde Oso

To ensure the interior decoration, finishing and renovation sector contributes effectively to Nigeria’s GDP growth, the government must play a more structured and supportive role.

A statement by the founder of The Prime Finishers, Achim Corban Moses, sent to Vanguard, said, “The earning power and contribution of crafts and interior design into the nation’s GDP will help the country increase her earning power, create employment for people, expose people to the beauty of aesthetics as a lifestyle.”

According to Achim, “One key approach is the implementation of regulations and standards to guide operations within the industry. By setting certain restrictions and guidelines, so that the sector can maintain quality, safety and professionalism.

Soliciting for government support for the sub-sector, “If we have the right funding, government support and the enabling environment, why can’t we have the same quality like the international ones? We can have local fabrics that can meet international standards if given the opportunity to work with them.”

Apparently raising alarm about quacks in the sub-sector, he also called for the establishment of a recognized governing body, such as a union or association to help in organizing practitioners, encouraging accountability, and promoting best practices.

“Such a body could also serve as a bridge between industry players and policymakers, ensuring that the needs of the sector are well-represented and addressed,” Achim said.

Founded on June 22, 2021, The Prime Finishers has quickly risen to prominence as a leader in the industry. With specialties in interior and exterior finishing, general contracting, and merchandise; in just a few years, the company has garnered notable recognition for its exceptional work.

In May 2022, company received the prestigious Men of Honor Award from Glo, followed by being named the Fastest Growing Finishing Company with Excellence in 2023—another significant endorsement from Glo.

These accolades reflect the brand’s unwavering commitment to innovation and superior service delivery.