‘How I saved N31,000 monthly after converting my car to CNG’

As the Federal Government push for CNG as a cheaper alternative to petrol, Lydia Samson, a motorist, has shared a testimonial about Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

Amid rising petrol prices, the Federal Government recently launched the Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGI) to reduce fuel costs and assuage Nigerians economic plight.

In a video shared by the PCNGI via its verified X handle on Thursday, April 3, 2025, Samson shared her success story, saying since she converted her car to CNG-compliant, she has been saving N31,000 on fuel monthly.

According to her, the switch reduced her monthly fuel costs from ₦45,000 to just ₦14,000.

She stated that the conversion took less than 24 hours at a certified centre and added that her family members are also willing to convert their vehicles.

“My vehicle was converted in just 24 hours, and now I save ₦31,000 every time I fuel up — from ₦45,000 (petrol) to just ₦14,000 (CNG)! My whole family wants to convert now,” she said.

Having converted her car, Samson said she believes the government’s claim that CNG is cheaper and cleaner than petrol.

She explained that her family and those around her now subscribe to the sermon on why conversion is necessary and why it’s cost-effective and cleaner than petrol.