How Guinness World Records rejected my Solo Africa Ride attempt – Ebaide Joy

In a development that has sparked outrage and questions over inclusivity and representation in global institutions, Nigerian adventurer and spinal injury survivor, Ebaide Joy, has had her Guinness World Records application rejected and erased without explanation after a historic solo motorcycle journey across 20 African countries.

Ebaide, who defied medical odds after surviving a car accident that left her temporarily paralyzed at the age of 23, embarked on an ambitious journey on March 8, 2024 — International Women’s Day. Starting from Kenya, she traversed deserts, crossed volatile borders, and faced unpredictable terrains, all on a 250cc motorcycle. Her goal was to earn recognition for the Longest Solo Motorcycle Ride Across Africa by a Woman.

However, just as she neared the end of her expedition, the Guinness World Records organization delivered a blow. Despite paying a $1,000 priority fee for expedited review, her application was rejected within three days. According to Ebaide, the organization claimed that her attempt did not qualify for an official title, suggesting instead a £10,000 consultation package — typically designed for corporate or governmental entities.

“I found others who’ve been recognized for the same title,” Ebaide said. “The only difference? They weren’t African.”

She also alleged that all evidence she submitted — including videos, documents, and tracking records — was erased from the system without notice. “It felt like being wiped out of existence,” she said. “I’ve fought through paralysis, pain, poverty, and patriarchy — and now I’m being told none of it mattered.”

Rather than allow the rejection to define her, Ebaide is using her story to ignite change. She is completing the final leg of her journey from South Africa back to Kenya, while launching a campaign to raise funds for African female orphans — a cause close to her heart.

On April 27, her birthday, she is set to announce a new pan-African initiative aimed at spotlighting African stories that are often overlooked or erased by global organizations.

“If they won’t write my legacy,” she said, “then maybe I’m meant to write it myself — not just for me, but for every African girl who’s ever been told she doesn’t belong in the history books.”

Ebaide’s story has resonated widely on social media, where many have rallied in support, calling for greater accountability from international bodies and more recognition for African excellence on a global stage.