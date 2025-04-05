How Gov Mutfwang is using drones to tackle insecurity on the Plateau 

Gov Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – To step up vigilance, especially in the rural communities, and combat insecurity in Plateau, the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has partnered with Briech UAS Limited to acquire advanced drones for intelligence gathering and rapid response by security agencies.

Speaking at the unveiling of Briech UAS-manufactured drones and missiles in Kuje, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Governor Mutfwang, alongside the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, emphasized the critical role of technology in modern security operations and noted that the partnership represents a fresh and innovative approach to tackling security threats in the State.

Governor Mutfwang, according to a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for their dedication to national security, expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his support in safeguarding lives and property across the State, and called on the Nigerian military to encourage local manufacturers in producing military-grade surveillance equipment tailored to the nation’s unique security challenges.

He further highlighted the impact of the partnership, noting that the deployment of Briech UAS facilities in Plateau State has already enhanced the efficiency of security forces on the ground. He expressed optimism that this collaboration would further strengthen security operations, ultimately restoring peace and enabling farmers to return safely to their fields.

He said, “As the Governor of Plateau State, I can attest to the professionalism and efficiency of the Nigerian Armed Forces. This is why Plateau State is rapidly regaining its reputation as the ‘Home of Peace and Tourism’ despite recent security distractions. One of the key tools enabling this progress is the effective deployment of technology, and this is where Briech UAS has significantly contributed to our State’s security efforts.

“The time is now to address these challenges that hinder national prosperity. One of my key aspirations for this year is to see Plateau State farmers return to their farms. The only way to achieve this is by providing them with adequate security coverage, both in the air and on the ground, ensuring their safety.”

Governor Mutfwang expressed confidence that the acquisition of cutting-edge surveillance technology would significantly boost the capacity of security personnel to decisively combat criminal elements. He emphasized that if properly utilized, these technological advancements could contribute to securing victory over forces that have long destabilized the nation.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, lauded the innovation and initiative demonstrated by Briech- UAS Limited and assured that the Defence Headquarters would explore collaborative opportunities with the company to enhance national security efforts.

“It is with great honour and appreciation that I witness the unveiling and live demonstration of the first set of locally manufactured attack drones by Briech UAS Limited. This marks a significant milestone in our nation’s journey toward self-reliance in defense technology and a major step in strengthening our security capabilities,” General Musa stated.

He said the cutting-edge technologies would provide critical intelligence to enable security forces to take swift and decisive action against emerging threats. He further noted that in an era of increasingly complex security challenges, the adoption of advanced surveillance technology is pivotal to achieving optimal operational outcomes.

Dr. Bright Echefu, Chairman of Briech Group, the parent company of Briech UAS Limited, underscored the significance of the latest advancements in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology. He described the unveiling as a landmark achievement in the nation’s pursuit of enhanced security solutions.

He further explained that the UAVs are equipped with advanced sensors and imaging technologies to enable them to detect and monitor activities that pose threats to national security.