How Gbemi Okunlola built million-pound empire

By Juliet Ebirim

From teaching herself to sew at 18 to generating £1.4 million in revenue by 2024, Gbemi Okunlola’s journey with Alonuko Bridals is a testament to passion and perseverance.

Okunlola’s story began from her mother’s home sewing and a teenage knack for repurposing thrifted fabrics. With a £15,000 nest egg from custom sewing, she officially launched Alonuko Bridals in 2015, later boosting her startup capital to £30,000 through crowdfunding.

Her breakthrough came with her sister’s wedding, where she crafted her first bridal gown, solidifying her passion for bridal fashion. Early exposure from “The Young Apprentice” helped attract 400 attendees to her debut fashion show.

However, it was in 2022 that Alonuko Bridals catapulted to global recognition, with actress Danielle Brooks’s custom wedding gown igniting a social media frenzy. This moment shattered bridal industry norms, demonstrating that Black and plus-sized brides could have access to exquisite, tailored couture.

The impact was immediate. In 2024, Alonuko Bridals achieved £1.4 million in revenue, selling fewer than 150 dresses. Now, Okunlola sets her sights on a £3.5 million revenue milestone by 2025.