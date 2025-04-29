How Agbeyewa Farms turned Ekiti North from Kidnappers’ den to Agro tourism – Ooni

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has hailed Agbeyewa farm, a subsidiary of Cavista holdings for turning Ekiti North from Kidnappers’ den to Agro tourism.

Ooni, who noted that Ekiti North was economically dead for many years, has been transformed into an economically viable area by Agbeyewa farms through its various interventions in agriculture.

The revered Monarch stated this during the second edition of the traditional rulers retreat organized by the Cavista holdings and Agbeyewa farms held at the Warm Springs Resort and conference center, Ikogosi-Ekiti, Ekiti West Local Government Area of the state.

The retreat with the theme, ‘ Unlocking Ekiti’s Potential :The Role of Traditional Rulers in Attracting Investments’ was attended by traditional rulers across the state.

Oba Ogunwusi also called on the traditional rulers in Ekiti State to support efforts of investors and individuals working towards the economic development and progress of the state.

The Ooni of Ife, who explained the roles of the traditional institutions in community development, added that they should be friendly and supportive to investment opportunities in their domains and areas.

While acknowledging the impacts of multi-billion naira investment of the chairman of Cavista holdings, John Olajide in the state especially the expansive Agbeyewa farms, which is the subsidiary of Cavista, Ooni noted that these investments would in small measure boost the state’s economy with employment opportunities for youths, among others.

He appealed to other well-meaning individuals and private organizations in the state to emulate the commitment and interest of Olajide for his community’s development by coming home to invest and add values to the people.

According to him, the company’s operations is a model of responsible investment, applauding its consistent engagement with traditional leaders from the earliest stages of its agricultural ventures.

His words, “Agbeyewa has shown how collaboration with royal institutions can make development seamless and inclusive. Investors should take a lesson from this approach. Traditional rulers must be recognised as strategic partners, not just cultural symbols. The community and investors relationship is working with Agbeyewa and it is a test case for us in Nigeria today.

” The role of traditional rulers in community development is so key and important and that is what gave birth to Agbeyewa farms, special thanks to the founder and a visionary leader, John Olajide. We are very proud of him for what he has achieved globally and he is the current chairman of the Corporate Council of Africa in the United States.

” What has also given me joy is that the Northern zone of Ekiti state that has been tagged as criminals and kidnappers’ den, and it was dead economically for many years. But he came with a bold plan and step and turned around that kidnappers’ axis to a very economically viable area, through Agbeyewa farms, It is now an agro tourism area which has attracted so many important dignitaries and diplomats.

” So, I will want to urge our traditional rulers to support this investors and their investment because it is through these companies that will easily change things for our good in terms of economic development especially in the area of jobs for our people.”

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji commended the founder of the company for his commitment towards the socio-economic development of the state, adding that the administration would continue to create an enabling environment for Investors to thrive.

Oyebanji, represented by his Chief of Staff, Oyeniyi Adebayo, said the retreat is important for the government, traditional institution and the investors to collaborate in enhancing progress and forster economic growth.

” Traditional institutions are at the heart of our development agenda, hence the importance of this kind of retreat from Cavista holdings. Their influence in maintaining peace and encouraging communal participation is indispensable,” he said.

On his part, the CEO of Cavista, John Olajide explained that the retreat which is the second edition was aimed at seeking more collaboration with the traditional institution for more productive engagement and investment in the state.

He disclosed that his major interest in investing in Ekiti is to revitalize the economy through massive jobs creation for the youths, noting that the Agbeyewa farms in less than three years has been adjudged as the biggest cassava farm in the country.

According to him, ” Cavista Holdings through its portfolio company Agbeyewa farms is honored to sponsor this retreat. Traditional rulers are pivotal in community development and their influence is essential for fostering unity, promoting peace and attracting investments to drive economic growth in our region.

” What started as a vision to cultivate 1,000 hectares has grown into 5,000 hectares which we will cultivate this year. We have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ekiti State government, launching the Cassava Revolution project, which aims to cultivate 100,000 hectares of cassava over the next 10 years.

” We have over 1000 people working on our farms,(most of them indigenes of Ekiti State) and we have started discussions towards building a processing plant that will create more jobs for our people.”

The chairman of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers and Olojudo of Ido-Ekiti, Oba Ayorinde Ilori-Faboro commended Cavista holdings for the retreat noting that it has never happened in the state for traditional rulers to be brought together for developmental purposes.