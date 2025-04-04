How Africa can attain its rightful position globally – Afe Babalola

Chief Afe Babalola(SAN)

Elder statesman, Afe Babalola, on Friday said academic collaboration among African institutions will make the continent attain its rightful position globally.

Babalola, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ado-Ekiti

He spoke on the sidelines of his hosting of a 16-man delegation from Durban University of Technology (DUT) in South Africa.

The delegation was at Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) to convey to him the award of an honorary degree by DUT.

Babalola used the occasion to commend the teaching staff of ABUAD for producing students who he said were well bred for the growth and development of Nigeria.

“I still believe that we can achieve our rightful place in the world through education.

“That is why we are working together with DUT to make it possible to achieve our goals.

“If you want to go fast, go alone but if you want to go far, go together.

” We must go together to overtake other countries in everything.

“I am happy that ABUAD is topping in world ranking in one or two areas.

” Together in the next few years, we will lead the world by being the number one university.

“I thank my teachers who have been working tirelessly in pursuit of our goals.

” I am happy that our students are being bred in a way to become future leaders of the country,” he said.

Also speaking at the occasion, Gov. Biodun Oyebanji commended the contributions of Babalola to the development and progress of the state.

Oyebanji, represented by the Head of Service in the state, Dr Folake Olomojobi, said the public service was ready to partner with the institution’s Research Department in driving development in the country.

NAN reports that the delegation from DUT also visited the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe.

Prof. Smaranda Olarinde, Acting Vice-Chancellor of ABUAD, had formally welcomed the DUT team and introduced members to the First Class traditional ruler.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Dr Lavern Samuels presented the team to the traditional ruler.

He said that the team was in the country to establish key partnerships, promote academic programmes and highlight research and postgraduate opportunities.

In his address, Adejugbe reflected on the enduring legacies of South African icons, Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, acknowledging their contributions to humanity.