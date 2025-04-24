Housing loan board begins compilation of retired debtors for property recovery

FILE IMAGE

The Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board (FGSHLB) says it has begun the compilation of list of retired civil servants who have defaulted on the full repayment of housing loans obtained.

Mrs Ngozi Obiechina, Head of Information and Public Relations, FGSHLB, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Obiechina quoted the Executive Secretary of the Board, Mrs Salamatu Ahmed, as saying that the move was aimed at recovering mortgaged properties from retirees who failed to meet their loan obligations.

Ahmed noted that the decision followed a recent memo issued by Mrs Patience Oyekunle, Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF).

According to her the memo reminded public servants of the mandatory requirement to obtain a Certificate of Non-Indebtedness to the FGSHLB and MDA Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society as a precondition for retirement.

The executive secretary said that the board would take necessary legal steps to repossess properties where applicable, in line with the terms of the loan agreements.

She said this was in line with the provisions of the Public Service Rules 021002 (p), issued by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

”I am directed to bring to your attention the provision of Public Service Rule (PSR) 021002 (p), which mandates all public servants to obtain a Certificate of Non-Indebtedness as a prerequisite for retirement.”

“The Federal Government will commence the seizure of mortgaged properties belonging to retiring federal public servants who have failed to fully repay housing loans obtained from the board,” she said.

Ahmed explained that the FGSHLB reserves the legal right to repossess any mortgaged property in cases where a public servant exits service without fully repaying the loan.

She reiterated that the directive also applied to already retired officers who were still indebted.

She urged all affected public servants to regularise their loan status and obtain the required clearance certificate without delay.

“The board is currently compiling a list of such retirees, which will be forwarded to relevant regulatory agencies for debt recovery.

“The FGSHLB remains committed to enforcing compliance and ensuring proper loan recovery procedures are followed, ” she added.