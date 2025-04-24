HOSTCON Youth Council hails Pondi’s conferment as Ibe-Ebidouwei of Gbaramatu Kingdom

….says chieftaincy title well-deserved on achievements

By Gabriel Ewepu

The National Executive and Board of Trustees of the Host Communities Producing Oil, Gas and Pipeline Impacted States Youth Council of Nigeria (HOSTCON Youth Council), yesterday, hailed the General Manager, Operations, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Chief Godfrey Tare Pondi, on his conferment as Ibe-Ebidouwei of the ancient Gbaramatu Kingdom, Delta State.

In a statement signed by the National President, HOSTCON Youth Council, Snr. Comrade Emmanuel Fiawei Pathfinder (AKA General OSAMA), described Pondi’s conferment as well-deserved and said the chieftaincy honour bestowed on the revered security expert is a fitting recognition not far-fetched on his enduring humanitarian contributions and unwavering commitment to sustainable youth empowerment across the Niger Delta region.

Pathfinder also noted that Chief Pondi’s consistent efforts to uplift lives align seamlessly with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adopted in 2015, emphasizing his alignment with global best practices in human and community development in the Niger Delta.

He also added that beyond his notable achievements in the security sector, Pondi has become a beacon of hope and transformation through his philanthropy and developmental initiatives.

Meanwhile, the HOSCON Youth Council boss recalled that Pondi’s recognition is basically on his impactful contributions to both professional and grassroots developments, whereby, he was honoured as ‘GbaramatuVoice’s Most Outstanding Youth Leader of the Year’ in 2020.

In the education sector, one of his standout initiatives, the Godfrey Pondi Book Club, launched in 2015, has successfully fostered a culture of reading among the Ijaw people, with a clear aim to enrich minds and reshape perspectives with the wisdom of globally acclaimed authors.

He also said since 2002, his leadership has significantly propelled Tantita Security Services’ operational excellence.

Therefore, he (Pathfinder) noted that Pondi’s dedication to community empowerment, education support, and outreach to underserved and underprivileged communities has earned him widespread admiration and respect.

He said: “HOSTCON Youth Council celebrates this new milestone in Chief Pondi’s illustrious journey, reaffirming our support and admiration for a leader who continues to inspire generations.

“The significance of this chieftaincy conferment on the illustrious son of the Ancient Gbaramatu Kingdom by the revered monarch, His Royal Majesty Oboro Gbaraun II, on the eve of the widely celebrated Amaseikumor Annual Festival Fiesta in Oporoza Community, under Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State, on the 25th of April 2025 — being a historic day — means a lot to us in the HOSTCON Youth Council of Nigeria.

“This honour bestowed on him serves as a beacon of hope to the Niger Delta region and is truly remarkable. It is also in recognition of the laudable, immense, and selfless sacrifices and contributions of Amb. Chief Godfrey Tare Pondi in the struggle for the emancipation of the Niger Delta.

“He stands as one of the highly respected, outstanding, and dependable pillar of support to High Chief Dr. Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo (a.k.a. Tompolo) in the journey of the Niger Delta emancipation struggle.

“Therefore, Amb. Chief Godfrey Tare Pondi truly deserves this great honour which is being widely celebrated by all well meaning sons and daughters of the Ancient Gbaramatu Kingdom, the Ijaw Nation, the Niger Delta region and Nigeria at large.”