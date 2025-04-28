HOSTCOM Chair, Agwarive hails Oborevwori’s defection to APC, says it will bring devt 

By Paul Olayemi

The Chairman of Urhobo Ethnic Nationality chapter of HOSTCOM (Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas), Comrade Pender Agwarive, has hailed the defection of Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and the entire People Democratic Party PDP structure in Delta to the ruling All Progressives Congress, describing it as the right step in the right direction.

Recall that in a dramatic political twist that has sent shockwaves through Delta State and beyond, Governor Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, along with the entire Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) structure in the state, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The move, confirmed Yesterday, Monday, at Asaba, marks a seismic shift in the state’s political landscape, sparking praise, speculation, and debate across party lines.

Reacting swiftly to the development, Comrade Pender Agwarive, Chairman of the Urhobo Ethnic Nationality chapter of HOSTCOM (Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas), hailed the defection as “the right step in the right direction,” commending the governor’s decision to align with the federal ruling party. “This move is not only strategic but necessary for the peace, development, and integration of Delta State into the national mainstream.

“We at HOSTCOM, Urhobo Ethnic Nationality, wants to assure our amiable Governor Oborevwori of our continued support and undivided loyal as he and his team navigate through this new path aimed at bringing Delta to the mainstream of Nigeria politics.

Comrade Agwarive emphasized the significance of the defection for oil-producing communities. “With the governor now in the APC, HOSTCOM and our host communities can expect more robust support from the federal government. This alignment opens doors for long-overdue infrastructural development and increased attention to our people’s needs,” he added.

He added that the move by the Governor is one of the most impactful defections in recent Political history in Delta, considering the PDP’s longstanding dominance in the state. Observers note that this shift could drastically alter the balance of power ahead of future elections, particularly if other influential figures follow suit.

He noted that many Delta citizens welcome the move as a means to attract federal patronage and development. APC supporters in the region have described it as a “homecoming long overdue.”

As the political dust begins to settle, all eyes remain on how this realignment will reshape governance in Delta State. For now, Comrade Agwarive’s endorsement adds momentum to the governor’s gamble, signaling strong support from influential community stakeholders.