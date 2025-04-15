Herders protest alleged illegal detention of members

Herders

By Laolu Elijah

IBADAN — LEADERS of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, in Oyo State, yesterday, protested the alleged illegal detention of their members and non-inclusion in the Oyo State government law enforcement agency.

Led by the Serkin Fulani of Oyo State, Alhaji Yakubu Bello, they complained that the herders detained for violation of anti-grazing law in the state were innocent of the allegations levelled against them.

While speaking with newsmen, Alhaji Bello and the Liaison Officer of the association, Adam Abdukadir alleged that some herders were illegally arrested by the state Rule of Law Enforcement Agency and remanded in prison without listening to them.

Bello said: “Our members, who were arrested, were innocent of the offence they accused them of. They were arrested illegally.”

They argued that as critical stakeholders in the state, they should be among members of the committee.

They called on the relevant stakeholders to intervene noting their commitment to the safety, security, and peaceful coexistence in the state.

Recall that the State House of Assembly passed an anti-grazing law to check the destruction of farmlands and the killing of farmers in their farms.