Heal Nigeria’s divides, rebuild your country together – Anglican Primate counsels youths

…as AfDB backs youth drive in Abuja, 20,000 attend

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Most Revd. Dr. Henry Ndukuba, has urged Nigerian youths to rise above insecurity, economic hardship, and national disunity to lead a moral and spiritual revival.

Addressing over 20,000 attendees at the 2025 Joshua Generation International Youth Conference (JGIYC) in Abuja on Tuesday, he described the youth as ‘Ambassadors for Christ’ with a divine mandate to transform society.

He noted that Nigerians have never been as divided along tribal, religious, and regional lines as they are today, with much bloodshed and deep-rooted bitterness.

The Primate stated, “We live in a world marked by confusion, compromise, and moral decay. Yet, God is calling His own to stand as His representatives—carriers of His message, reflectors of His character, and agents of reconciliation in every sphere of life.

“We have never been so divided along tribal, religious, and regional lines as we are now. Much blood has been shed in our nation. Bitterness runs deep. When someone speaks, people no longer see the person—they see only their tribe, their group, their origin.

“My dear young people, this is your time to arise and shine. The Church is not your future; you are the Church now. God is counting on you to take your place in His divine agenda.”

He emphasised that the conference is not merely a gathering but a generational movement aimed at producing young leaders who will influence every sphere of society—from governance to business, media, and the Church.

He described the current generation of youth as Nigeria’s ‘surprise emissaries,’ divinely positioned to stand firm in a time of national crisis.

The Primate was joined by other notable speakers, including Rosemond Offei-Awuku, Chief Development Economist at the African Development Bank (AfDB), who expressed the Bank’s support for youth-focused initiatives aligned with sustainable development goals.

Offei-Awuku affirmed the Bank’s commitment to youth development, citing the ‘Jobs for Youth in Africa’ strategy, which aims to create 25 million jobs and equip 50 million young people.

She said, “In Nigeria, we are supporting initiatives like the i-DICE Programme and Ekiti Knowledge Zone to empower youth in tech, entrepreneurship, and creativity.

“Our current Ten-Year Strategy (2024–2033) places youth at the centre of Africa’s future. We aim to unlock their potential through inclusive growth, education, and opportunity. This aligns with your mission to raise Christ-like agents of change.”

Themed ‘Ambassadors for Christ’ and inspired by 2 Corinthians 5:20, the conference focused on equipping young people to serve as moral representatives of the Kingdom of God in a time of widespread societal uncertainty.

Highlighting the scale and reach of the conference, organisers reported over 20,000 physical attendees and thousands more joining virtually from countries including the United States, Australia, Singapore, and across Africa.

Participants were encouraged to live out the values of integrity, boldness, service, and faithfulness in a world increasingly marked by hopelessness.