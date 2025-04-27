Hannatu Musawa commissions new presidential suite at Ikogosi warm springs resort

…Champions the Destination 2030 Initiative

The Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has officially commissioned the newly completed Presidential Suite at the Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Centre, a major milestone in the ongoing revitalization of Nigeria’s premier tourist destination.

The new Presidential Suite, spanning 320 square meters, offers a luxurious hospitality experience for discerning guests. Designed to accommodate up to eight persons (four adults and four children), the suite boasts world-class facilities, including a master living room, master and guest bedrooms, a full kitchen with an island, pantry/store, outdoor patio and grill, backyard sit-out, dining area, mini kitchenette, and a range of modern conveniences found only in the best holiday resorts in the world.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Musawa commended the efforts of Cavista Holdings and Glocient Hospitality, operators of Ikogosi Resort, for investing in infrastructure that elevates the standard of hospitality services in the country.

Describing Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort as “A magical, remarkable wonder of nature”, She further emphasized the Federal Government’s commitment to leveraging strategic partnerships to grow the tourism sector, drive economic expansion, and create jobs.

As part of her maiden visit to the resort, the Minister also participated in the Destination 2030 Strategic Retreat held at the resort, where stakeholders discussed the integration of technology and data into Nigeria’s tourism development agenda.

She remarked:

“One of the key drivers of growth and investment in any sector is access to reliable data. When we came on board at the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, we identified the urgent need to properly collate and document data for Nigeria’s creative, cultural, and tourism industries. The Destination 2030 data platform, developed in partnership with Cavista Holdings, VIISAUS, and Big Win Philanthropy, is a critical tool that will support the Ministry in achieving the broader goals of economic expansion and job creation.”

Lanre Sharafa Balogun, General Manager of Glocient Hospitality, expressed delight at hosting the Minister:

“We are honoured to welcome the Honourable Minister Hannatu Musawa to Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort. Her commissioning of our Presidential Suite and her leadership at the Destination 2030 retreat reinforce our shared vision of building a smarter, more sustainable tourism ecosystem for Nigeria.”

With these developments, Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort is poised to strengthen its position as a top destination for leisure, business, and policy innovation in Nigeria.