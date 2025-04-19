Hakama Sidi-Ali, others win 2025 National Spokespersons Awards

A Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official, Hakama Sidi-Ali won the Outstanding Spokesperson (Banking Sector) at the 2025 National Spokespersons Awards, the second in a row. Held at the Abuja Intercontinental Hotel, the ceremony was part of the 2025 National Spokespersons’ Summit grand finale.

Organized by the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) in collaboration with Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), the publisher of PRNigeria and Spokespersons Digest, the awards celebrate innovation and professionalism in public communication across public and private sectors.

NIPR President Dr. Ike Neliaku and Hon. Rotimi Akintunde Jr., Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, commended the recipients for their exemplary standards in the field and encouraged them to maintain the qualities that garnered national recognition.

Sidi-Ali was lauded for her proactive communication strategies in connecting the central bank and Nigerians since assuming office. Her significant role in countering misinformation regarding the introduction of N5,000 and N10,000 banknotes calmed public concern and maintained financial stability.

Experts also acknowledged the CBN Director of Corporate Communications’ adept dissemination during Nigeria’s recent negotiations with the United States over the new tariffs, saying it underscores her proficiency in international economic diplomacy.

The 2025 ceremony showcased a variety of individuals and institutions excelling in strategic communication and public affairs. It also underlined the critical role of credible voices in shaping public perception, fostering institutional trust, and enhancing democratic accountability.

Mr. Olufemi Soneye of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) was named Distinguished Spokesperson (Oil and Gas); Dr. Fabian Benjamin from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) was recognized as Outstanding Spokesperson (Education Sector).

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) shone as Mrs. Hadiza Umar won the Outstanding Spokesperson (Digital Economy); NITDA DG, Mr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi emerged as the Most Supportive CEO to Spokespersons (Public Sector).

In the security and enforcement category, Mr. Femi Babafemi of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and ACP Muyiwa Adejobi of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) were praised for their remarkable media presence and effective crisis communication.

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) was declared Best Corporate Spokesperson Team, while Air Peace won the Most Influential Corporate Voice. UNILORIN’s Lukman Temitope Omoniyi won the Best Corporate Voice on Social Media, highlighting the significance of digital platforms in branding.

Gombe’s Ismaila Uba Misilli, Outstanding State Government Spokesperson; Sade Morgan of Nigerian Breweries, Outstanding Corporate Spokesperson; Viola Graham-Douglas of LAFARGE, Most Innovative Spokesperson (Multinational); LAFARGE’s CEO, Mr. Lolu Alde-Akinyemi, Most Supportive CEO to Spokespersons (Private Sector).

With over 20 categories covered, including health, marine, hospitality, power, insurance, and crisis management, the awards emphasized the growing importance of public relations and strategic communication as essential components of governance and corporate reputation.

Segun McMedal, Chairman of the Planning Committee, praised winners and nominees for their vital roles in sustaining public trust and shaping national discourse. He urged all communicators to uphold the values of transparency, accountability, and professionalism.

Dignitaries at the event included former Ministers of Information—Frank Nweke Jr., Lai Mohammed, Jerry Gana, Labaran Maku—and the incumbent Alhaji Mohammed Idris. The summit featured high-level discussions graced by ex-Ogun State Governor Chief Segun Osoba, Prof. Taiwo Oyedele and other eminent figures.

In its fifth edition, the National Spokespersons Awards, previously known as the Spokespersons’ Communication Awards (SCA), continue to serve as a premier platform for recognizing impactful and professional public communication in Nigeria.