Hajj: Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat sponsor medical screening for 1,400 pilgrims

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — THE Lagos State government, yesterday, commenced free medical screening for 2025 Hajj-intending pilgrims to check their health status, address any health challenges and get treated before going for pilgrimage.

The state government, however, warned that those who fail the screening might not be allowed to travel for the Hajj.

Speaking during the Free Medical Screening for intending pilgrims organised by the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for those from Badagry and Ojo Local Government Areas, held at the Badagry Local Government Secretariat, Ajarah, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ibrahim Layode, said the gesture was sponsored by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

He restated the Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to a healthy Lagos and warned that “those who fail to do the medical screening may not be allowed to travel for the Hajj.”

Layode, who urged the 1,400 intending pilgrims with Lagos State Government officials, who would be performing the 2025 exercise in Saudi Arabia to be good ambassadors, commended Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat for decentralising the free medical screening to make it seamless for people.

He said: “The governor and his deputy felt deeply concerned about the economic hardship in the country and decided to foot the bill of the screening to alleviate the intending pilgrims of the cost of the screening.”

The commissioner said that the results, which would be released after the blood and urine samples have been collected, would confirm their true health status and help to know how best to manage them during their stay in the Holy Land. On his part, the Secretary of the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr AbdulHakeem Ajomagberin, urged all the intending pilgrims to take advantage of the free medical screening exercise by participating fully, saying that this kind of opportunity provided by the governor and his deputy was unprecedented.