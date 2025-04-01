Home » Sports » Haaland sidelined by injury in major Man City blow
Sports

April 1, 2025

Haaland sidelined by injury in major Man City blow

Haaland sidelined by injury in major Man City blow

Haaland

Manchester City were dealt a major blow on Monday with leading scorer Erling Haaland set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury as the season reaches its climax.

The 24-year-old Norwegian was injured in Sunday’s 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final win at Bournemouth.

Having just scored his 30th goal of the season to level the tie, he was then hurt in a challenge with Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook.

The Premier League champions did not provide a timescale for the player’s return.

“The expectation is that Erling will be fit in time to play a further part in the remainder of this season, including this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup,” said a club statement.

“Erling underwent initial tests in Manchester on Monday morning and will now seek specialist consultation to confirm the full extent of the injury.

“Assessment remains ongoing to ascertain a full prognosis.”

City are currently fifth in the Premier League and battling to ensure a spot in the Champions League next season.

Pep Guardiola’s side face matches against Leicester and Manchester United this week.

They then have a visit from Crystal Palace and a trip to Everton before their FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest, at Wembley on April 26.

Related News

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.