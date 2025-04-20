GWR confirms Tunde Onakoya as world record holder for longest chess marathon

Nigerian chess master and founder of Chess in Slums Africa, Tunde Onakoya, has officially received recognition from Guinness World Records for the longest chess marathon, after completing an astonishing 64-hour session in New York City’s Times Square.

Onakoya achieved the feat alongside American chess player Shawn Martinez, with the marathon taking place between April 17 and April 20, 2025.

This triumph marks a significant comeback for Onakoya, who in April 2024 initially played for 60 hours, briefly surpassing the existing record.

However, just two months later, the title was reclaimed by Norwegian chess duo Odin Blikra Vea and Askild Bryn, who set a new record at 61 hours, 3 minutes, and 34 seconds.

Now, with the official confirmation from Guinness World Records, Onakoya’s 64-hour effort stands as the new benchmark in chess endurance.

Beyond the board, Onakoya is widely celebrated for his impactful work with Chess in Slums Africa—a non-profit initiative that uses chess as a tool to educate and empower underprivileged children across Nigeria and beyond.

Vanguard News