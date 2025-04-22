Gunmen kill six in Kwara; vigilante dies in bandit clash as police arrest informant

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Tragedy struck the Ilesha Baruba community in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State on Monday as six residents were killed in a deadly attack by gunmen suspected to be impostors dressed in military uniforms.

The assailants, who stormed the town around 9:30 p.m. through the Ilorin road, opened fire indiscriminately on unsuspecting residents at a relaxation spot near the Ilesha Baruba Motor Park, killing six and injuring two others.

According to local sources, the victims included two Baruba men and four Fulani men. The attack has left the community in deep mourning and fear, as residents remain unsure whether the perpetrators were actual security operatives or criminals in disguise.

“This is heartbreaking. We don’t feel safe anymore. They looked like soldiers. That’s what makes it even more frightening,” a resident lamented.

In a related incident earlier the same day, a vigilante member, Yusuf Samba, was killed during a routine patrol in the Kainji National Park area near Kemanji in Kaiama Local Government Area. The patrol team encountered a group of suspected bandits, leading to a gun battle in which three of the assailants were reportedly fatally wounded.

Confirming the developments, the Kwara State Police Command said in a statement on Tuesday that investigations had begun and a suspected informant linked to the banditry network had been arrested.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Toun Ejire, said the command received reports of the Ilesha Baruba attack around 11:30 p.m. and promptly deployed officers to the area.

“Suspected armed men, numbering about ten, stormed the Ilesha Baruba Motor Park and opened fire on civilians. Six people lost their lives, while two others sustained serious gunshot injuries,” the statement said.

The deceased have been taken to the Ilesha Baruba Morgue for autopsy, while the injured are receiving medical attention.

The statement added that following the Kemanji incident, police investigations led to the arrest of an informant who admitted to working with a bandit group and is now assisting the authorities.

DSP Ejire assured residents that full security measures have been implemented, including the deployment of tactical teams, enhanced surveillance, and intelligence-led operations aimed at restoring peace and stability.

“Let it be made categorically clear that anyone aiding or abetting crime in any part of the state will face the full weight of the law,” she warned.

Community leaders and residents have called for urgent government intervention and increased security presence to prevent further attacks, emphasizing the need for peace and protection in the affected areas.