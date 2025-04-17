Gunmen attack Senator Natasha’s family residence

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Unknown gunmen on Tuesday stormed the family house of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan in Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Sources familiar with the incident said the attackers arrived around 1:00 am armed with cutlasses and guns, damaging parts of the building, smashing windows and causing panic in the area. At least three men were said to be involved in the attack.

After Senator Natasha’s Chief Security Officer, Yakubu Ovanja, informed the appropriate security agencies, officers from the Okehi Police Division rushed to the scene.

The reason behind the attack is still unknown, and Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has not released an official statement.

The lawmaker, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District in the Senate, has been in the news lately following her sexual harassment allegation against the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

According to Zagazola Makama, police are still trying to figure out what motivated the attackers and are working to find those responsible.

Although nobody was hurt and no suspect has been arrested yet, security officials are reported to have launched a preliminary investigation.

