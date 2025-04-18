Gunmen Attack Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan’s country home, damage property

Credit: AIT News

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Lokoja—Gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday attacked the family house of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central senatorial district.

The incident occured in her country home of Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The attackers were said to have arrived about 1 a.m. Armed with cutlasses and guns, they damaged parts of the building, smashing windows and causing panic in the area.

Three men were said to be involved in the attack.

Chief Security Officer to the senator, Yakubu Ovanja, it was gathered, quickly informed the appropriate security agencies.

In response, officers from the Okehi Police Division rushed to the scene.

Although nobody was hurt and no suspects have been arrested yet, security officials recorded the extent of the damage and launched an investigation into the incident.

Though the reason behind the attack is still unknown, but Akpoti-Uduaghan’s aides are pointing accusing finger at the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the senator, Israel Arogbonlo, said: “We condemn the brazen attack on Senator Akpoti- Uduaghan’s family house in Obeiba-Ihima, Kogi State, on April 15. Armedmen, mistakenly believing the Senator was present, vandalized windows in her grandfather’s house. Fortunately, security operatives swiftly responded and repelled the attackers.

“This calculated assault appears to be a direct response to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s courageous stance against Senate President, Akpabio, whom she accused of sexual harassment. We urge the Inspector General of Police to immediately reinstate her security details.

Arogbonlo shared Akpoti-Uduaghan’s statement on the incident.

The statement said: “Two days ago, my younger brother took some contractors to my hometown in Ihima to inspect locations for upcoming projects I attracted to my senatorial district. The gunmen assumed I was the one in town and attacked my family house that night. Thankfully, the civil defence team and community members responded promptly and chased them off. A report was made at the police area command, and no one was hurt.

“We call on the public to remain calm and support the pursuit of justice for Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan. Her dedication to speaking truth and representing her constituents should not be met with violence and intimidation.”