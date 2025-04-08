Gunmen abduct FUBK student, kill cattle rearer in Kebbi hostel attack

FILE IMAGE

By Haruna Aliyu

At least one off-campus student of the Federal University, Birnin Kebbi (FUBK), and a Fulani cattle rearer were reportedly attacked by unknown gunmen at Istijaba Hostel in Unguwar Jaji, under Kalgo Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

According to the university’s Public Relations Officer, Jamilu Muhammad, the attackers stormed the students’ hostel around 3 a.m. and abducted Augustine Madubiya, a student of the Department of Economics, who was fast asleep along with other students at the time of the incident.

Muhammad further disclosed that a Fulani cattle rearer, who was tending to his cows during the attack, was shot multiple times. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Kebbi State Police Command, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, said the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Kalgo Local Government Area has launched a manhunt for the kidnappers. Security operatives are currently combing the surrounding forest in a bid to rescue the abducted student.

Vanguard News