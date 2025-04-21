Gunmen abduct 7 travellers in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers abducted seven travellers along the Obbo-Aiyegunle road in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Vanguard gathered that the incident occurred over the weekend. The victims were passengers in a Sienna bus traveling from Abuja to Offa in Offa Local Government Area.

The gunmen reportedly blocked the road and stopped the vehicle, belonging to an Offa-based transport company (Registration number: KW FFA 50 XD), at gunpoint.

During the 20-minute operation, the assailants abducted seven passengers and left behind three children.

Secretary of the transport company, Mr. Mukaila Ogunlade, confirmed the incident. “The bus initially left with five passengers. According to one of the children, two more people joined along the way. We are now searching for seven people.”

He added that the incident occurred near Obbo-Aiyegunle, a region experiencing heightened security concerns.

State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adekemi Ojo, confirmed the incident, saying that operatives had swung into action to rescue the victims.

A statement from the Police Public Relations Officer, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, read:

“The Kwara State Police Command confirms an abduction incident that occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 19, 2025, along Obbo-Aiyegunle/Osi Road.

“Armed hoodlums intercepted a Sienna bus (Reg. No: FFA 50 XD) heading to Offa from Abuja and abducted seven occupants, including the driver.

“Three children aged between 2 and 12 years were found and rescued during a search. One of the children provided details to contact their guardian, and all have since been reunited with their families.

“The Command is intensifying efforts through intelligence gathering and bush combing to rescue the remaining victims. The public is urged to share any useful information with the police.”