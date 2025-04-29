Gully erosion submerges 15 houses, farmlands in Anambra community

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – Severe gully erosion has destroyed at least 15 houses and large swathes of farmland in Ekwulumili, a community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State. Residents are appealing to the state government for urgent intervention to prevent further devastation.

The erosion, which has also cut off several major roads, poses a significant threat to the livelihoods and safety of the people. One of the most dangerous erosion sites lies just 50 metres from the strategic Oba–Nnewi–Uga–Okigwe expressway, a vital route for commuters.

Despite over 30 years of pleas to successive governments, residents say no substantial action has been taken.

In an attempt to slow the erosion, the community has undertaken various self-help measures, including concrete reinforcements and tree planting. However, the damage worsens each rainy season.

Mr. Chinedu Anyaso, a community leader and chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Enugu Depot, lamented that many families have been forced to abandon their ancestral homes due to the advancing erosion. He identified Umudim, Urueze, and Isigwu as the most affected villages.

“The erosion is primarily caused by floodwaters from upland communities like Igboukwu and Oraeri, combined with unchecked human activities,” he said. “The road linking Ekwulumili to Amichi through Ugwuochi has been cut off, severely limiting access to economic and social opportunities.”

He called on Governor Chukwuma Soludo to declare a state of emergency in the community and urged both the federal government and international organizations to intervene.

“We have already lost about 15 houses, many families are displaced, and countless economic trees and farmlands have been destroyed. The federal road here is at risk of total collapse,” Anyaso warned.

Chief Clement Ezeifedikwa, a former President General of the community, added that although government officials had visited the erosion sites multiple times and offered assurances, no concrete action had followed.