Groups kick against INEC’s ward delineation in Itsekiri communities, seeks presidential intervention

Pan-Yoruba groups under the Aegis of Alliance for Yoruba Democratic Movements, AYDM, have expressed dismay over the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, proposed delineation of wards in Itsekiri communities.

The groups, numbering 130, urged President Bola Tinubu and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to immediately intervene to ensure Justice and fairplay for Itsekiri people.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of the groups in Lagos, a representative, Mr Poopola Ajayi, also urged the anti-crimes agencies to probe Professor Rhoda Gumus and all the INEC officials associated with the matter.

His words: “This is as simple as obeying all the Supreme Court decisions for the past 50 years won by Itsekiri. We call on the DSS, NSA, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Independent Corrupt Practices & Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, to be alive to their responsibilities to probe Professor Rhoda Gumus and all the INEC officials associated with this monumental electoral fraud.

“We call on President Bola Tinubu to invite Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, the INEC chairman, who superintended this fraud against the Itsekiri people. Let him explain to Nigerians why the Itsekiri areas have been shrinking while the ijaw and Urhobo areas are increasing astronomically.

“To set up a Commission of Inquiry to investigate INEC’s delineation activities in Warri Federal Constituency to ascertain; 3b why INEC merged several wards in Itsekiri Area to become one while multiplying areas with low registration in the Urhobo and Ijaws enclave.

“Whether INEC has the constitutional powers to create new communities or superimpose illegal names on existing Itsekiri communities. Whether INEC has the discretion to obey a court judgement while disobeying another.

“We are calling on Mr President to direct INEC to return to the Original 13 ward defunct Warri Local Government Area and use the same as the basis upon which delineation can be carried out in Warri Federal Constituency.

“That the Nigerian Judicial Commission to investigate all the justices of the Supreme Court that delivered this procured judgement. We call on the Legal Aid Council to investigate the Head of the Legal Department and all the staff of INEC involved in this charade.

“We also call on President Bola Tinubu to withdraw all pipeline security and surveillance contracts awarded to Tantita Security Services Ltd, a company owned by our sworn enemy Mr Government Ekpemupolo and award the same to competent Itsekiri.

“Conclusively, AYDM has directed the 37-member committee set up from all Yoruba speaking blocs in Nigeria to immediately reach out to all critical stakeholders groups, opinion and political leaders to see how all of these can be actualised.”