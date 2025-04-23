Group urges Tinubu to appoint Osawota as MD of SSDC

By Jimitota Onoyume

The South South Progressive Youths (SSPY), a socio-political group, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint Chief (Dr) Barr. Andi Kayoma Osawota, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, as the Managing Director/CEO of the newly established South South Development Commission (SSDC).

In a statement jointly signed by members from the six states of the South South region, the group highlighted Osawota’s unwavering support for President Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election, as well as his efforts in the campaign of the APC’s gubernatorial candidate in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Signatories to the statement include: Comrade Eromosele Seaman (Edo State), National Coordinator, Comrade Sidney Tamaraemi (Bayelsa State), Publicity Secretary, Mrs. Ighowho Edema (Delta State), Secretary General, Hon. Orok Anthony (Akwa Ibom), Public Relations Officer, Pastor Peter Akpan (Cross River State), Trustee Secretary, and Prince Uche Idaho (Rivers State), Trustee Chairman

The group praised President Tinubu for his achievements so far in office and stated that their endorsement of Osawota was a resolution passed during their recent meeting held on Friday, April 4, 2025, in Afuda-Igueben, Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State.

The statement reads in part: “The motion for a vote of confidence in Chief Dr. Barr. Andi Kayoma Osawota as the preferred candidate for appointment as MD/CEO of SSDC was unanimously adopted at our meeting.

“The South South Progressive Youths (SSPY) is a coalition of young leaders across the six South South states, committed to promoting credible leadership, transparency, and accountability.

“Chief Osawota has demonstrated unwavering commitment to the APC, working tirelessly alongside His Excellency, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege during the 2023 elections. His exceptional leadership, legal acumen spanning nearly four decades, and extensive experience in public administration make him the ideal candidate to lead the SSDC.

“We respectfully appeal to President Tinubu to consider this appointment, as it will not only ensure equitable distribution of federal appointments but also serve as a well-deserved reward for Chief Osawota’s loyalty and service to the party.”