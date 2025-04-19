Group opposes Kwankwaso’s alleged move to APC

By Bashir Bello

KANO – A group under the auspices of the All Progressive Congress, APC Persons with Disabilities Support Organisation, has opposed the alleged plan by the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to defect to the All Progressive Congress, APC.

The group, which spoke through its Chairman, Comrade Aminu Muazu Fagge, during a press conference in Kano, said it kicked against Kwankwaso’s return to the party because of his dominance factor and is likely to treat APC like his personal company, similar to his past parties.

The group said that while it welcomed individuals who would genuinely contribute to the growth of the party, they wouldn’t tolerate one who would treat the party as one person’s property.

According to them, “The APC Persons with Disabilities Support Organisation Kano State, representing the collective interests of our members, unequivocally and categorically rejects Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso’s potential return to the All Progressives Congress (APC). This decision is guided by our commitment to uphold the party’s stability, prosperity, and unity. Kwankwaso’s self-interest would undermine the party’s peace and success, treating APC like his personal company, similar to his past parties.

“We reaffirm our unwavering loyalty to the APC leadership, under Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje and Hon. Abdullahi Abbas Sanusi. Their leadership exemplifies the party’s values and principles.

“We welcome individuals who genuinely contribute to APC’s growth, while maintaining zero tolerance for discord, because APC is not one person’s property; it’s a great party for all good citizens of Nigeria.

“The APC Persons with Disabilities Support Organisation, Kano State, prioritises APC’s unity, stability, and prosperity.

“APC’s inclusive approach empowers Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). We appreciate their welfare initiatives under the renewed hope agenda of Mr President,” the group, however, stated.