Group faults Ibas’ threat to peaceful protesters in Rivers

Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd)

…says Fundamental Human Rights Not Suspended Under Emergency Rule

The Civil Rights Watch (CRW) has condemned recent remarks by Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), warning him against issuing threats to peaceful protesters demanding the restoration of democratic governance in the state.

Reacting to a recent report in which Ibas, through his Senior Special Adviser on Media, Hector Igbikiowubo, stated that the emergency rule in Rivers grants him “sweeping powers” to act as he pleases, CRW said such utterances are not only anti-democratic but an affront to the fundamental rights of all Nigerians.

Segun Adekunle, President of the Civil Rights Watch, in a statement on Thursday, described Ibas’s tone as tyrannical, reckless and unbecoming of a man appointed to restore order in Rivers State.

“This country is battling real threats in Benue and Plateau where terrorists have turned communities into graveyards. Yet, the sole administrator of Rivers thinks the real enemy is unarmed women marching peacefully for democracy? That tells you all you need to know about his priorities,” Adekunle said.

“The women protesting in Rivers State are not criminals. They are mothers, market women, teachers, citizens who have taken their destinies into their own hands to demand what is right: that the man elected by the people governs in peace,” he added.

Adekunle criticised Ibas for describing the protests as a “test of his will”, noting that the former Chief of Naval Staff seems to have misunderstood the very essence of public service.

“This isn’t a military parade. Nigeria is not under martial law. The constitution allows for peaceful assembly, and any attempt to criminalise or threaten such activity is illegal. Ibas’s veiled threats to use ‘sweeping powers’ is nothing short of a declaration of war on democracy,” he said.

The group also took aim at the so-called emergency gazette, describing it as “a sham document being used to legitimise a wave of unconstitutional actions in the state”.

“Under Ibas’s reign as sole administrator, Rivers State has witnessed illegal removal of statutory appointees, clampdowns on local government councils, and now, public threats to peaceful citizens. This is not governance. It is despotism,” Adekunle declared.

He accused agents of the state of sponsoring counter-protests in Port Harcourt to paint a false narrative of public support.

“We saw the charade in Port Harcourt. Buses loaded with pro-Ibas demonstrators who, we reliably gathered, were paid large sums of money to wave placards they didn’t even write. That is not activism. That is staged manipulation. The true activists are in the streets of Rivers, demanding justice without any mobilisation beyond their conscience,” Adekunle stated.

He further warned that Rivers State could descend into chaos if the Federal Government fails to call the sole administrator to order.

“What is unfolding in Rivers is a direct threat to Nigeria’s fragile democracy. If unelected officials feel emboldened to act like overlords in any part of this country, then the very idea of Nigeria as a constitutional democracy is under siege. President Bola Tinubu must act now,” he said.

The group urged all democratic forces within and outside Rivers State to rise in defence of the rule of law.

“These protesters are not just fighting for Fubara; they’re fighting for every Nigerian who believes their vote should count. Today it’s Rivers. Tomorrow it could be anywhere. We must all speak up now before the flame of democracy is completely extinguished.”

The Civil Rights Watch said it would petition local and international bodies including the National Human Rights Commission and United Nations to investigate the threats and clampdowns currently happening in the state.

“We will not sit idly while this authoritarian shadow grows. Ibas must be reminded that even in a state of emergency, the rights of citizens are not suspended. This is not a battlefield. This is Rivers State, part of a democratic republic called Nigeria,” Adekunle added.