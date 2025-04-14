Group condemns pro-Ibas Rivers women over call for extension of state of emergency

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: A group in Rivers State, Rivers Youths Alliance, RYA, has condemned the Pro-Emergency Rule protesters in Rivers State for calling for the extension of the six-month stay of the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas, is the first phase expires.

The group in a statement in Port Harcourt, Monday, in response to the protest led by the former Commissioner of Social Welfare in the state, Inime Aguma, said people who understand the operations of a nation’s constitution would not back the emergency rule as declared in the state by President Bola Tinubu.

The body’s Director of Publicity, Mishac Jaja, said the suspension of Governor Siminialayi Fubara and his Deputy Prof Ngozi Nma Odu, remains unconstitutional and should be condemned by well-meaning individuals, adding that the women’s outing was only sponsored.

Jaja condemned the imposition of the state of emergency in the state, calling on President Tinubu to restore democracy in the state.

Jaja expressed concerns over what he described as “Ibas’s desperate bit to stay in power,” noting that the imposition emergency rule in the state is a dangerous precedence.

“Rivers people have watched in disbelief as a group of women, flanked by police officers, took to the streets this morning not to demand better governance, but to shamelessly call for an extension of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas’ controversial sole administratorship.

“This sudden twist came barely days after Rivers women bravely staged the now-famous #BringBackFubara protest, demanding the reinstatement of their legitimate Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

“That peaceful demonstration, which rattled the powers that be, appears to have pushed Ibas into panic mode. It appears that the emergency government is devastated by the organic show of love for Governor Fubara and have resorted to sponsoring a counter-protest, ironically using the same security forces earlier instructed to suppress the women’s march for justice.

“Let it be known that Rivers people are not fools. We are not cowards. And we will not allow power-hungry impostors to rewrite the will of the people. The staged protest may fool a few, but Rivers State sees through the deception.”