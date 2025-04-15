Group commends National Assembly for amending Electoral Act 2022

A civil rights advocacy group, Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative (EUYI), has commended the Nigerian National Assembly for its proactive amendment of the Electoral Act 2022, describing the move as a major milestone in advancing democracy and electoral inclusivity.

In a statement jointly signed by Comrades Danesi Momoh and Igwe Ude-Umanta, Convener and Co-Convener of EUYI respectively, the group praised lawmakers for taking a bold step to address long-standing issues of voter disenfranchisement.

“As a patriotic front for the advancement of democracy in Nigeria, EUYI has long stood at the forefront of the struggle for democratic and socio-economic inclusion,” the statement read.

“We reaffirm our belief that strengthening democratic institutions and expanding access to the electoral process is essential to good governance and bridging entrenched social inequalities.”

The group criticized the persistent disenfranchisement of over 1.6 million eligible Nigerians, describing it as a democratic crisis.

“At the heart of any democracy lies the sacred right to vote. Yet, systemic disenfranchisement remains a glaring contradiction within Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“To grasp the scale of this injustice: in the 2023 Presidential Election, the margin of victory was approximately 1.81 million votes—almost equal to the number of voters excluded. Such a situation could significantly affect electoral outcomes and undermine the legitimacy of the process.”

EUYI lauded the recent passage of the Bill to Amend the Electoral Act No. 13 of 2022 to Provide for Early Voting at Elections, which includes provisions on eligibility and voting procedures. The group, however, emphasized the need for broader consultations with stakeholders to make the reform more inclusive and effective.

The group urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to swiftly implement the revised law, particularly to benefit military and paramilitary personnel, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, and prison inmates—groups often excluded from the electoral process due to their service-related deployments or incarceration.

“We call on INEC to immediately begin developing a secure registration and voting system that assigns unique codes to these groups, allowing them to vote from any location. INEC must also establish functional and accessible voting centers for them.”

The group concluded by emphasizing that the right to vote should never be treated as secondary:

“The right to vote is the bedrock of political existence. In a fragile and aspirational democracy like Nigeria’s, where voter apathy and distrust already loom large, reforms are urgently needed to ensure that every eligible citizen has a voice. The time for action is now.”