Gridlock: Three feared dead in multiple auto crash on Kara Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan expressway

FILE IMAGE
By Olasunkanmi Akoni
Tragedy struck in the early hours of Friday—Good Friday—following a multiple auto crash on Kara Bridge, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The accident reportedly claimed at least three lives and left several others injured.
The incident has caused a severe traffic gridlock in the area, as desperate motorists resorted to driving against the flow of traffic (One-Way).
One of the deceased victims was seen lying lifeless on the road.
An eyewitness, Mr. Akeem Abdul, said the crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. when the vehicles involved were traveling at high speed.
“At least three bodies have been removed from the debris,” Abdul reported.
As of 7:00 a.m., only first responders were on the scene, working to rescue victims and clear the wreckage. Emergency response teams were still being awaited at the time of reporting.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.