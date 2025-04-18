Gridlock: Three feared dead in multiple auto crash on Kara Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan expressway

FILE IMAGE

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck in the early hours of Friday—Good Friday—following a multiple auto crash on Kara Bridge, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The accident reportedly claimed at least three lives and left several others injured.

The incident has caused a severe traffic gridlock in the area, as desperate motorists resorted to driving against the flow of traffic (One-Way).

One of the deceased victims was seen lying lifeless on the road.

An eyewitness, Mr. Akeem Abdul, said the crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. when the vehicles involved were traveling at high speed.

“At least three bodies have been removed from the debris,” Abdul reported.

As of 7:00 a.m., only first responders were on the scene, working to rescue victims and clear the wreckage. Emergency response teams were still being awaited at the time of reporting.