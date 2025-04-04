Gridlock: Rehabilitation works to commence at Independence Bridge in 3 weeks – Umahi

Minister of Works, Davide Umahi.

…Umahi Vows Punitive Measures Against Erring Controller as Deterrence

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — The Minister of Works, David Umahi, on Friday, announced the reopening of the Independence Bridge in Lagos for vehicular movement after days of crippling traffic gridlock caused by its closure.

Umahi, who addressed journalists during an inspection visit, said permanent rehabilitation work on the bridge will commence in three weeks. In the interim, palliative repairs have been completed to ensure the bridge is safe for use.

The Independence Bridge, a major arterial route linking Victoria Island and other parts of Lagos, was closed earlier in the week by the Federal Ministry of Works to facilitate urgent maintenance, resulting in massive traffic congestion and hardship for road users. Many commuters were reportedly stranded overnight in gridlock that paralyzed surrounding routes.

Reacting to the situation, Umahi ordered an immediate reopening of the bridge, citing the intense pressure and suffering experienced by residents. He apologized to Lagosians for the inconvenience, adding that disciplinary measures will be taken against the Federal Controller of Works responsible for the uncoordinated closure.

“There will be punitive measures to serve as a deterrent to other controllers across the country,” Umahi said, emphasizing the need for standard operating procedures for road and bridge closures in the future.

The minister had visited the site on Thursday, where he offered an official apology and pledged that the situation would be rectified within 48 hours. His visit followed similar action by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who also inspected the site, apologized, and promised a quick resolution.

Umahi personally drove across the reopened bridge to verify its structural integrity, confirming that it is currently safe for public use. He reiterated that more comprehensive and permanent rehabilitation works will begin within the next three weeks.

The reopening brought immediate relief to frustrated commuters. One of them, Mr. Wale Michael, told Vanguard, “This will bring quite a lot of relief to us. The closure caught us off guard, and we paid dearly for it. But with this reopening, it’s a welcome development. We thank the government for coming to our rescue.”

The Federal Ministry of Works is expected to announce further details regarding the upcoming rehabilitation project and future traffic management plans.