Gridlock on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway as fallen truck causes multiple accidents

By Henry Oduah

Traffic came to a standstill on Saturday on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway following a major accident involving a container-laden truck and seven other vehicles near the Cele Bus Stop area.

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the incident in a statement posted on its X (formerly Twitter) account. Emergency responders are currently at the scene, working to manage the situation and provide medical assistance to those affected.

The statement read: “A multiple accident has occurred at Cele on the Apapa-Oshodi Express, involving a container-laden truck that fell on its side and seven (7) other vehicles. Emergency responders are on the ground and en route, and casualties are being taken care of while our men are on the ground managing the traffic emanating from this.”

LASTMA also reported severe traffic congestion, with delays stretching back to Ijesha and affecting surrounding routes.

“Traffic backlog is at Ijesha and spilling,” the agency added.