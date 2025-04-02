Gridlock: Motorists lament as FG closes Marina-Mekwen bridge for repairs

File: Gridlock

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Motorists in Lagos Island on Wednesday lamented their plight after being trapped in severe gridlock for hours due to the closure of the Independence/Mekwen Bridge (inbound Marina/CMS route) for repairs. The rehabilitation is scheduled to last for two months.

The Federal Government had earlier announced that the Independence Bridge (Marina bound) would be closed starting April 1 for essential maintenance, with completion expected by the end of May 2025.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, confirmed the closure, stating that it would affect traffic from Ahmadu Bello Way and Adeola Odeku towards Marina, Eko Bridge, and Onikan by Zone 2. She advised motorists to plan their journeys accordingly and use alternative routes to minimize congestion. Kesha apologized for any inconvenience and thanked the public for their cooperation in ensuring road safety and stability.

The Lagos State Government had earlier issued a travel advisory on March 15, 2025, alerting residents to the planned closure and its expected impact. The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, urged motorists traveling outward from the Island to use the designated alternative routes.

Following the closure, motorists heading to the Mainland faced significant delays on Wednesday, with heavy congestion along alternative routes. While the initial closure on April 1 coincided with the Ed-el-Fitr public holiday and had minimal traffic impact, Wednesday saw severe bottlenecks stretching from Lekki through Victoria Island to Falomo Bridge and beyond.

Areas around Victoria Island, including Falomo, Law School, Ahmadu Bello Way, and the former Old Bar Beach, experienced long queues as motorists struggled to exit the Island.

A frustrated motorist, Mr. Gbenga Aduloju, shared his experience: “I left the Island at 2:00 PM, trying to exit from Victoria Island. As of 4:00 PM, I was still stuck in traffic. Is this how we will suffer for two months? The government needs to act fast to ease this situation before it escalates.”

Similarly, Mrs. Esther Alfonso lamented, “A journey that usually takes 15 minutes has taken me almost two hours due to this gridlock.”

Commissioner Osiyemi outlined the affected routes, noting that the section from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) through Bonny Camp Bridge to Independence Bridge would be closed to vehicular movement. Additionally, the service lane at Bonny Camp Underpass Bridge (inbound Independence Bridge) will not be accessible. However, the service lane from Ahmadu Bello Way to Ozumba Mbadiwe remains open.

Alternative routes have been mapped out: From Ahmadu Bello Way to Victoria Island: Use Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue to Akin Adesola Street, then proceed to Falomo Roundabout and connect to Obafemi Awolowo Road for access to Ring Road.

From Ahmadu Bello Way to 3rd Mainland Bridge: Follow Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue to Akin Adesola Street, link Alfred Rewane Road to Osborne Road, and connect to Ring Road.

From Ahmadu Bello Way to Inner Marina/CMS: Divert through Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Akin Adesola Street, Falomo Roundabout, and Obafemi Awolowo Road to access J.K. Randle Road/King George V Road.

From Inner Marina/CMS to Ahmadu Bello Way: Motorists will have through traffic access.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will oversee traffic flow along these routes throughout the project duration.

Commissioner Osiyemi urged motorists to be patient, emphasizing that the partial closure is part of a traffic management plan for the Federal Ministry of Works’ rehabilitation of the road’s asphalt pavement.