Green Africa acquires first aircraft after lessor dispute

By Dickson Omobola

Following suspension of flight operations over lessor issues, Green Africa has acquired its own aircraft.

The airline said Access Bank provided a debt facility in Naira to partly fund the aircraft acquisition.

The incoming aircraft, an ATR 72-500 with manufacturer’s serial number 852 and registration mark 5N-GAB, would enter into service shortly after customary regulatory approvals.

On Monday, Green Africa announced the temporary suspension of its flight operations due to an unexpected issue with its aircraft lessor.

The airline also expressed regret over the inconvenience and assured passengers that it was actively working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Founder & CEO of Green Africa, Babawande Afolabi, said: “We are pleased to acquire our very first aircraft, another significant milestone for Green Africa. This incoming aircraft will be pivotal as we thoughtfully navigate the next phase of our journey to bring safe, affordable and reliable air travel to a broader group of customers in the region.”

On his part, Managing Director / CEO of Access Bank, Roosevelt Ogbonna, commented: “As one of the largest and leading financial institutions on the continent, we at Access Bank take special pride in supporting young businesses that have the potential to redefine their industries and act as major catalysts for positive impact in their local market and on the continent at large.

“We are impressed with the Green Africa story and excited about the brand’s future trajectory. We are delighted to support the acquisition of Green Africa’s very first owned aircraft.”