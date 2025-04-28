Greed, selfishness of elected leaders encourage insecurity, poverty, says Methodist Church

Laolu Elijah, Ibadan

LEADERS of the Methodist Church Nigeria yesterday said the level of greed and selfishness of elected leaders encourages insecurity and poverty in the country.

This was disclosed by the Bishop of Methodist Cathedral of Light, Agodi-Gate, Ibadan, Rt. Reverend Simeon Oluwole Onaleke, when speaking with newsmen at the post-synod conference held in Ibadan.

While warning that food insecurity could result in social unrest or insurrection, the bishop said,”the level of greed/selfishness on the part of our supposed leaders (elected or appointed) kept encouraging insecurity and poverty, this has therefore made the much-needed transformation a mirage”.

He continued, “A persistent rise in inflation, arising from efforts to stabilise the economy, has eroded purchasing power, especially among low-income households.”

Commending President Ahmed Bola Tinubu led administration to have a credible census, the Church wondered on what premise the government had been planning for health, education and even the entirety of our economy without a reliable census for social and economic planning cannot be overemphasised.

The Synod of the church recommended that “all threats to national peace and security in whatever form, must be addressed at all the national and sub-national levels of governance in Nigeria. This must be with all the seriousness that it deserves”.

“There should be legislation to ban all identified and convicted corrupt persons from holding public offices at all levels of governance in the country”.

“Much more needs to be done to lift Nigeria out of poverty and economic fragility. Addressing implementation gaps, insecurity, and inflation will require sustained focus, good governance and cooperation from all stakeholders.

The Church admitted that the foundations being laid by the present government on all facets of the social and economic life at the Federal level have the potential to transform Nigeria’s future if nurtured with consistency and accountability.

The clergy advised other churches, religious institutions and non-governmental agencies to contribute to food security to alleviate hardship because our elders say, “you provide food, you end poverty”.

The food security, the Church noted, shouldn’t be left in the hands of the government alone, but all people should contribute.