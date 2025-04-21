Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Governor of Plateau State has challenged stakeholders to stand with him in the fight to redeem the Plateau heritage, saying almost all the 17 local government areas in the State are plagued with insecurity.

Mutfwang made the plea at an expanded stakeholders meeting held at the Government House in Jos. Those in attendance were from across ethnic, political, religious, and other divides.

The meeting took place shortly after Christian leaders under the aegis of the Church Leaders Denominational Forum led hundreds of believers across various denominations in a peaceful protest against the continued attacks and killings of villagers in communities in the State.

The Governor, in a remark before the meeting went into a closed-door session, commended the stakeholders for turning up for the meeting despite their diverse affiliations and urged them to join with him to reclaim the land, preserve it, and nurture it for the benefit of future generations.

He said, “You are aware of the events of the last three weeks, which have once again pushed our State to the front burner of national discourse — unfortunately, for the wrong reasons.

“Two days after being sworn in, I convened a Security Council meeting. We engaged in a lot of discussions with communities and their leaders. Things calmed down — until we woke up to a ruthless attack on 2023 Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day in Bokkos that claimed not less than 150 lives in one sweep.\

“From January 2024 till February 2025, even though there were sporadic incidents here and there, we did not experience anything close to the magnitude of what has recently occurred — first in a community called Ruwi in Bokkos, and then it spread to other parts. Just over 10 days ago, it extended into Bassa Local Government Area. At the last count, we have probably lost well over 100 people.

“In Bassa, I’m told the community documented all the attacks and deaths that took place between 2015 to date. Many would be shocked to learn that nearly 3,000 people were lost, particularly in the Miango axis.”

The Governor reiterated, “There is no senatorial zone in this State that is without its share of conflict. In Wase, for instance, a grazing reserve was developed as far back as the days of Northern Nigeria, but that area has been inaccessible.

“Kanam has also come under siege. The intelligence we are getting from Pandam (Qua’an Pan LGA) is very disturbing — it has become a haven for kidnappers and a sort of stock exchange for ransom transactions. Many of the kidnappings that took place in Shendam have also been linked to Pandam.

“Bokkos and Mangu have been severely hit, particularly in the last two years. The crisis has even spread into Pankshin. Kanke is not spared either — reports of kidnappings there are becoming alarming.

“In the Northern Zone, perhaps the only local government that might appear relatively calm is Jos North.

But that does not mean Jos North has been spared. One of the most dangerous cultic groups — Sarasuka — operates there, and we have been trying to tackle them. That cult group has taken many lives.

“Border communities in Jos South have come under tremendous siege recently — not to mention Riyom and Barkin Ladi that have experienced long-term instability. In essence, Plateau is under siege. Why us? Who is behind this? Where are they coming from? Who is sponsoring them? What is their aim?”

He further charged the people, “We must rise together and ensure that this blessed land God gave us is preserved and that we maximize the blessings embedded in it. While I am open to suggestions — because I don’t possess a monopoly of wisdom — I also believe we must speak up.

“When I came on board, the dominant narrative at national and international levels was that Plateau is suffering from a clash between farmers and herders. I ask you, sir, is that true?

“How can bandits occupy the Wase grazing reserve, and someone calls that a clash? How can they be in forests in Kanam, and someone says it is a clash? When it happened in December 2023 in Bokkos, when gunmen attacked defenceless communities with sophisticated weapons on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, what clash was that?

“Isn’t it time we all unite to reject this falsehood? I look forward to the day when — regardless of religion or ethnicity — any of us is attacked and we all speak with one voice, saying: what is happening on the Plateau is nothing short of genocide perpetrated by terrorists.”

Mufwang lamented that many advisers may want to “mislead President Bola Tinubu into believing we are the aggressors, or that we are intolerant,” but “We must come together. This is the time to hold one another’s hands, not throw each other under the bus.”

Meanwhile, the protesters, dressed in black, red, and white and led by the Plateau State CAN Chairman, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo; the President of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev. Amos Mohzo; the Plateau State Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Pastor Dunga Gomwalk; and the President of the Gideon and Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, Rev. Gideon Para-Mallam demanded an end to the recurring attacks and killings in the State.

Marching from the Fwavei Junction, Rayfield, to the Government House at Little Rayfield, Jos, they expressed displeasure over the persistent attacks on communities across the State.

The COCIN President, Rev. Mohzo, stated, “The Church Denominational Leaders Forum on the Plateau strongly condemns the unprovoked, horrific, barbaric, and persistent attacks on innocent communities.

“These unconscionable acts of brutality represent a grievous violation of human rights and a stain on our national conscience.

“Christians today have come out in large numbers to once again demonstrate our unity as we grieve in righteous indignation. We have done so peacefully. We protest these renewed killings as a mark of honour for the dead, a call to end all killings by armed men and other killers operating in all states in Nigeria, and to cry out for justice.

“These colours, Black, Red, and White, represent a visible symbol of our mourning (Black), a clarion call to end the killings (Red), and peaceful resistance to impunity (White).

Vanguard News