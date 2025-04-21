Govt trying, but we‘re still hungry — Kwara Bishop

File photo used to illustrate hunger

By Demola Akinyemi & Henry Umoru

The Bishop of the Diocese of Kwara, Anglican Communion, Dr Sunday Adewole, yesterday, said though the government is trying, but the country is still being ravaged by hunger.

This came as the cleric urged Nigerians to embrace righteousness, charity, and hope in the face of economic hardship.

Right Reverend Adewole spoke during the 2025 Easter Sunday service at the Cathedral of Saint Barnabas Church, Sabo-Oke, Ilorin, Kwara State.

In his sermon titled,” The Significance of Christ’s Resurrection for Christians”, the bishop highlighted the power and purpose of Jesus Christ’s resurrection, describing it as the foundation of the Christian faith and a symbol of freedom, forgiveness, and victory over death.

According to him, “Through his resurrection, we are free from eternal damnation. His resurrection brought us salvation. If he had failed to rise, all the promises of heaven would have been lost. It is in him we live and move. His resurrection reminds us that there is life after death and a judgment to come, and this should drive us to do well and live according to God’s word.”

Bishop Adewole urged Christians to be expectant of the second coming of Christ and not to neglect acts of love, charity, and service to God and humanity while waiting.

He also used the opportunity to appeal to government at all levels to intensify efforts at addressing the economic challenges facing citizens, saying “The government is trying, but we are still hungry. We are like Oliver Twist—we ask for more. They should lead with the fear of God and do more to ease the suffering in the land.”

The bishop prayed to God to grant Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of the state divine wisdom to administer the state.

Northern Senators

Meanwhile, Senator from the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, under the aegis of the Northern Senators Forum, NSF, have reminded Nigerians that Easter celebration calls for love, forgiveness, and compassion.

In a statement yesterday, Chairman of NSF, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua , who hailed Nigerians on Easter celebration, called on the citizens to exhibit good neighborliness, tolerance and accommodation to build a nation where everyone can live in peace and harmony.

The statement read, “On behalf of the Northern Senators Forum, I am delighted to extend warm greetings to our Christian compatriots as they commemorate this year’s Easter celebration. We express profound gratitude to the Almighty God for granting us another opportunity to celebrate this significant occasion.

“The Easter celebration serves as a poignant reminder of the triumph of good over evil and life over death, as embodied in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. This period calls for introspection, love, forgiveness, and compassion.”

, underscoring the importance of nurturing our relationships with God and fellow human beings”.

“The Holy Scripture reminds us that true fulfillment in life stems not from material wealth but from cultivating meaningful spiritual and human connections. As we celebrate Easter, we are encouraged to reflect on how to apply the teachings of Jesus Christ in our daily lives with renewed dedication.

“By embracing the values of love, forgiveness, and compassion, we can collectively reject vices such as hate speech, bigotry, corruption, banditry, and terrorism. By prioritizing the well-being and happiness of others, we can foster a more harmonious and tolerant society.

“As we celebrate this Easter, let us strive to love our neighbors and demonstrate increased spirit of tolerance and accommodation. By doing so, we can build a nation where everyone can live in peace and prosperity.”

