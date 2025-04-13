Governor Yusuf champions education, resolves certificate crisis for Kano graduates

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has emerged as a beacon of hope for graduates left stranded due to the previous administration’s negligence regarding academic certificates.

His determination to rectify these injustices has culminated in decisive actions to secure the future of Kano’s youth. Ibrahim Adam, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, shared these developments with the media.

On December 9, 2024, Governor Yusuf traveled to Cyprus with a mission to obtain the overdue academic certificates for Kano students affected by the prior administration’s failure to meet its educational financial obligations. During a critical meeting with the management of Near East University, the governor focused on facilitating the release of certificates for students who graduated between 2015 and 2019, particularly in essential fields like Medicine and Nursing.

In a significant move, Governor Yusuf has settled the outstanding fees of €1.4 million (approximately ₦2.5 billion) owed to the university for 84 medical and2015 to 2019. This substantial financial commitment honors the dedication and hard work of these graduates, restoring their hopes for a future that had previously been unjustly delayed. According to Ibrahim Adam, the certificates are set to be handed over to the Kano State Scholarship Board through the Nigerian Ambassador to Turkey, marking a pivotal moment for the affected students.

Governor Yusuf acknowledged the challenges faced by the graduates, declaring, “This situation has been a significant setback for our children, hindering their dreams and aspirations, and it has also affected our state, which is in dire need of their expertise.” His vision for a prosperous Kano is centered on prioritizing education, ensuring that talented individuals can make valuable contributions to the state’s advancement.

The governor’s proactive measures not only address the systemic issues in the education sector but also inspire renewed hope among Kano’s youth. By fulfilling his promises, he emphasizes the crucial role of supporting young people in achieving their aspirations, which is vital to the state’s growth.

As this milestone is celebrated, it is evident that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s relentless pursuit of educational reform signals a transformative era for Kano State. His administration’s unwavering focus on education stands as a vital investment in the futures of individuals and the overall development of the state.

Under his leadership, Kano State is poised to realize its full potential, with eager graduates ready to make impactful contributions to their communities. Governor Yusuf’s commitment to empowering the youth serves as an enduring reminder that with dedication and decisive action, a brighter future is attainable for all.